How did William Finn die? Health issues explored as Tony-winning composer, writer of 'Falsettos' passes away at 73

Well-known lyricist and composer William Finn recently died on April 7, 2025, aged 73. Notably, the musician was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for many years, which led to his sudden demise, as confirmed to The New York Times by William’s partner, Arthur Salvadore.

The news was first revealed to the outlet by the artist’s literary agent, Ron Gwiazda, a day after William’s death. In addition, Finn’s family members are yet to share a statement.

The official Facebook page of the Tony Awards paid tribute to William Finn with a video that was recorded back in 1992 when he received an accolade in the category of Best Original Score. The caption of the post reads in part:

“His music sang of love, loss, and what it means to be fully alive.”

Apart from this, the New York City-based Museum of Broadway also expressed its grief on the same platform with a black-and-white photo of Finn. The venue recalled William’s contributions over the years, specifically in musicals like A New Brain and Little Miss Sunshine.

According to the Lincoln Center Theater Blog, William Finn grew up watching the performance of Leonard Bernstein in In Trousers and also became attracted to Bernstein’s music at the same time. He was the writer of three musicals during his time at Williams College and trained himself in piano at the same time.

The one particular musical that brought him into the limelight was Falsettos, which was a recipient of multiple accolades. Finn even had many musicals in his credits as a composer, including Infinite Joy, Elegies: A Song Cycle, and Make Me a Song.

William Finn’s health battle: Hospitalization and other details

The Boston, Massachusetts native accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his association with different musicals. But apart from this, he also struggled with some health issues, which date back to 1992 after he won two Tony Awards, as per The New York Times.

William Finn’s health slowly started getting affected at the time when he felt dizzy on certain occasions and was having trouble while standing on his feet. However, he did not stop working, and his name continued to be associated with different musicals over the next few years.

Finn’s health eventually took a different turn at one point, where his legs began shaking, and there was one particular occasion where he had problems as he tried to swim. He also faced vision issues, following which he visited a doctor, and a few tests disclosed that the fluid was not flowing to his brain. He was admitted to the New York University Hospital, and some liquid was removed from the brain.

According to The New York Times, there was a complication from the surgery where William’s face became half-paralyzed. He then underwent multiple magnetic resonance imaging tests, which revealed that he had an arteriovenous malformation in the brain stem.

Although a conventional operation was possible, the doctors decided to avoid the same for certain complications. William Finn was eventually advised to undergo the Gamma Knife Surgery at the University of Virginia Hospital. Although he was discharged in a few days, he had to return for treatment after he began facing problems in standing for another time.

However, the Gamma Knife Surgery was able to provide some help, where Finn’s facial paralysis was resolved. William Finn addressed the relief he got due to the operation in an interview with The New York Times, saying that he felt like he had a new brain. He further stated:

“A new way of thinking. Simplifying, not being cynical. All these embarrassing things to say that are actually true.”

William Finn’s partner, Arthur Salvadore, is his only survivor. As mentioned, his family members are yet to address Finn’s death from their side.

