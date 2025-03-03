"F you to the Academy" — Fans livid as Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg get left out during the In Memoriam at Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025 took place in Los Angeles on the evening of Sunday, March 2, 2025. One of the biggest nights in Hollywood, it saw many stars and big creatives gather together to honor the best in film from 2024. However, that also included celebrating the lives of the artists that had passed away during the build up for the 97th Academy Awards.

Like every year, Oscars 2025 did an 'In Memoriam' tribute for the creatives who passed away in the year leading up to the show. While it honored many greats like David Lynch, Maggie Smith, and more, it unfortunately did leave out a few stars which enraged fans. Those stars included Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg who unfortunately passed away in 2024 and 2025.

Actor Tony Todd, who was best known for starring as the titular character in Candyman and was a horror icon in his own right, sadly passed away at the age of 69 on November 6, 2024. Michelle Trachtenberg, who was best known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, also tragically passed away at the age of 39 on February 26, 2025 - just a week before Oscars 2025.

Their exclusion from the In Memoriam video left many fans disappointed as they found it a bit disrespectful on the part of the Academy to have not recognised their talents and importance. Many took online to express their disappointment with Oscars 2025. Here are some of the reactions:

"By the way, a big F you to the Academy for leaving out TONY TODD during the In Memoriam," expressed one angry fan.

"No Tony Todd and no Michelle Trachtenberg in the In Memoriam is ridiculous," said another fan.

"I just learned the Oscars left Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg out of the In Memoriam and I would like to talk to a f*****g manager immediately," said another angered fan.

The Academy also included legendary actor Gene Hackman in the In Memoriam segment who was reported to have passed away on February 27, 2025, just a day after Trachtenberg. However, fans raised an issue with how the Oscars couldn't include the star despite her passing away just at the same time as well.

"Also, not to be that person, but it feels mad distasteful that they were able to get Gene Hackman in the In Memoriam, but weren’t able to do so for Michelle Trachtenberg. Not to mention, they had all the time in the world to make sure Tony Todd was included, and yet..Shameful," said another fan.

"Really? Nothing for Tony Todd or Michelle Trachtenberg?," expressed another disappointed fan.

"Do they just cherry pick names to put on the In Memoriam or is the person/people in charge of it just THAT incompetent every single year," said another fan.

Shannen Doherty, Olivia Hussey, and more left out from Oscars 2025 In Memoriam

However, it wasn't just Tony Todd and Michelle Trachtenberg who were left out of the In Memoriam tribute from Oscars 2025. Actors like Shannen Doherty, Olivia Hussey, and Bernard Hill, among others were also left out of the In Memoriam tribute.

Every year during the Oscars, the Academy does leave out a few notable creatives as they can't dedicate the time to them during the initial broadcast. However, a longer list is usually uploaded on their website.

For further Oscars 2025 coverage, stay tuned with us.

