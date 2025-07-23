Ozzy Osbourne's "Last Rites": Everything to know about late rocker's memoir after his death 

One of the most popular rock frontmen, Ozzy Osbourne, recently passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. News of Osbourne's demise comes weeks after his retirement performance and the announcement of his memoir Last Rites, which will now be released posthumously.The memoir was announced on July 10, 2025, by the Hachette Book Group. According to the synopsis of the book, Last Rites is a &quot;shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into hell.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast Rites features the Black Sabbath member's reflection on his career, life, marriage to Sharon, and what it took for the singer to get back onstage for the band's Back to the Beginning concert, which took place on July 5, 2025. Additionally, the book's description suggests:&quot;Unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming, Last Rites demonstrates once again why Ozzy has transcended his status as ‘The Godfather of Metal’ and ‘The Prince of Darkness’ to become a modern-day folk hero and national treasure.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Variety's report dated July 10, 2025, one of the excerpts from Ozzy Osbourne's final memoir cites:“People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f*ck no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy… Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good… and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere.”Last Rites will be available as an audiobook, ebook, and hardcover book starting October 7, 2025. This is not the Black Sabbath singer's first memoir, given that he penned &quot;I Am Ozzy&quot; in 2010, which ranked No. 2 on The New York Times bestseller list. Next, Osbourne published Trust Me, I’m Dr. Ozzy: Advice from Rock’s Ultimate Survivor in 2012.&quot;For me, that's lighting the fuse&quot;: When Ozzy Osbourne stepped away from microdosing after battling addiction for yearsOzzy Osbourne, frontman of Black Sabbath, has openly talked about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.According to USA Today (July 22, 2025), his issues began in the 1970s. He started trying to get clean in 1984 and finally turned sober around 2014 after several attempts. During a 2021 interview with Variety, the singer reflected on his addiction and said:&quot;I thought I'd be drinking to the day I die. Most of the people that I drank with are dead. And the ones that aren't, that still continue to drink, are going to be dead soon. It's not a happy ending. If you want to carry on drinking, my hat goes off to you.&quot;During an episode of The Osbournes podcast dated October 2024, Ozzy Osbourne talked to Billy Morrison about microdosing, citing that he went to a doctor since one of his friends started to use ketamine. On asking the doctor to administer a tiny bit of ketamine, Osbourne realised &quot;that was enough to spark&quot; him.Putting forth his stance to not resort to microdosing, Osbourne said:&quot;For me, that's lighting the fuse. The old saying in the program is that's what I stick my life; one's too many and 10's not enough thousand never enough.&quot;Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003, undergoing multiple surgeries for a quad bike accident, and battling addiction over the years, Ozzy Osbourne left a long-lasting impression on his fans with his final concert on July 5, 2025, in front of 40,000 attendees at Villa Park, Birmingham.