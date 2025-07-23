Who is Michelle Pugh? Everything to know about Ozzy Osbourne's ex-mistress after his death 

On Tuesday, July 22, Ozzy Osbourne's family announced the news of the singer passing away at the age of 76. While the details surrounding the Black Sabbath frontman's death remain unknown, Osbourne's family shared a statement to CNN, writing:&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.&quot;Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children - three of whom are from the singer's previous marriage. Before Sharon, Ozzy was married to Thelma Riley. The couple were together for 11 years before their divorce was finalized in 1982.Besides his two wives, Ozzy Osbourne also had an infamous affair with Michelle Pugh. The affair reportedly created a temporary rift between Sharon and him, with the couple splitting briefly over it.Michelle Pugh was Osbourne's hair colorist, with whom the star had a four-year-long affair between 2012 and 2016. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine (published on August 3, 2016), Pugh revealed that Ozzy pursued her for a year after their first interaction in late 2011. Michelle told the outlet about their affair:&quot;What attracted me to him? Chemistry. We just had it. It’s that indescribable thing in life, and you can’t deny it. And he didn’t.&quot;Pugh mentioned that their relationship was beyond sexual, with the two allegedly connecting on an &quot;emotional level&quot;. Per the hairdresser, they would often have long discussions about history, painting, and current events.She also confessed that the two had lost touch following the revelation of their affair in May 2016, which was a &quot;horrible&quot; ordeal for her.Ozzy Osbourne's wife overdosed over his affair with ex-mistress, Michelle PughNearly eight years after Ozzy Osbourne's affair with Michelle Pugh came to light, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about its impact on her life and their marriage in 2024.According to an Independent UK article (published on January 23, 2024), Sharon was in an on-stage interview by journalist Jane Moore in London, where she confessed the struggle she underwent to come to terms with Ozzy's four-year-long affair with the hairdresser.Recounting her experience of finding out about the affair, Sharon said:&quot;I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves'. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me.&quot;Then delving into why the affair was so hard on her, Sharon continued:&quot;He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.&quot;Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne got married in 1982 and later had three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.