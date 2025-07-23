What Ozzy Osbourne said about his funeral not being "sad" before his death at 76

Veteran rockstar and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, weeks after his concert in his hometown of Birmingham. While his cause of death is unclear, Osbourne had a long list of physical ailments and health conditions, including undergoing multiple spinal surgeries, facing paralysis after a 2003 quad biking accident, and a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2019.The Osbourne family has not revealed any information regarding the rockstar's funeral as of this article. However, in a 2011 interview with The Times, Ozzy Osbourne said he did not want his funeral &quot;to be sad.&quot; Instead, he wanted it to be filed with &quot;thanks&quot; and gratitude.&quot;There'll be no harping on the bad times. It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say 'thanks,'&quot; he said.Additionally, Osbourne said he did not care what song was played at his funeral in the 2011 interview, adding that he was okay with anything as long as it made everyone happy.&quot;I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy,&quot; he said.However, in a 2016 interview with NME, Ozzy Osbourne stated that he would prefer a Beatles song at his funeral, continuing that he was okay with any song from the albums Revolver or Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.The music industry pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following his deathTributes pour in for rock legend Ozzy Osbourne (Image via Getty Images)On July 22, Ozzy Osbourne's family shared the news of his death on various social media platforms, asking people to respect the family's privacy amid their loss. The statement read:“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”Following this, the music industry came together to mourn the rockstar's death, including his Black Sabbath bandmates. Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, who recently reunited with Ozzy Osbourne for his final concert on July 5, each paid tribute to their late bandmate on social media.Iommi, the band's guitarist, called the news &quot;heartbreaking,&quot; adding that the members lost their brother. Butler, the bassist, expressed his gratitude that the band was able to perform one last time before Osbourne's death, while Ward, the drummer, shared that the rockstar would be &quot;in his heart&quot; forever, writing:&quot;Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElton John, Alice Cooper, Robert Plant, and many more pay homage to Ozzy OsbourneThe Black Sabbath members were not the only ones who flooded social media with tributes for the late musician. Elton John took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Ozzy Osbourne, captioning it:“He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”Meanwhile, fellow rock singer Alice Cooper released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter as tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, adding that he saw Osbourne &quot;as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester.&quot;English band Duran Duran also took to Instagram to pay homage to the late rockstar, calling him &quot;a cat who had way more than nine lives.&quot; Judas Priest described Osbourne's music as &quot;eternal,&quot; while former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant stated he &quot;truly changed the planet of rock!&quot;Robert Plant @RobertPlantLINKFarewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!Singer Yungblud, who was part of the lineup at Osbourne's concert, Back to the Beginning, said he was &quot;truly heartbroken&quot; following the rockstar's death, writing:&quot;I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOzzy Osbourne's final concert will be captured in the upcoming documentary, Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, which is scheduled for release in early 2026. Furthermore, the late singer's second memoir, Last Rites, will be published on October 7, 2025.