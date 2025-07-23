“The incredible genius, talent, and character”—Coldplay dedicate Nashville concert to Ozzy Osbourne, perform cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes"

British rock band Coldplay paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following news of his death on July 22, 2025. During that evening, Coldplay dedicated their entire concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to the late Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away at the age of 76.Osbourne’s death was confirmed earlier that day by his family in a statement to People magazine, saying that he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.According to the same publication, one of the fans uploaded a video on X from outside the concert venue before the show started. The audio of Coldplay performing Changes (a 1972 soft-rock ballad by Black Sabbath) during soundcheck was heard in the video clip.During the live performance later that night, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin addressed the crowd, saying:“We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.”After the tribute performance, Martin added:“Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”Coldplay covers Black Sabbath’s Changes in NashvilleColdplay's set at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 22, 2025, included a live rendition of Changes, originally released by Black Sabbath in 1972. The song, co-written by Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler, was inspired by guitarist Bill Ward’s first divorce, as Osbourne recalled in his 2011 autobiography I Am Ozzy, co-written with Chris Ayres.Though a departure from Black Sabbath’s heavier sound, Changes became one of the band’s most emotionally resonant tracks. In 2003, Ozzy Osbourne re-recorded the song as a duet with his daughter, Kelly Osbourne.Yungblud shares tribute to Ozzy OsbourneAmong those who paid tribute was British rocker Yungblud, who had recently performed Changes live at the Black Sabbath's &quot;Back to the Beginning&quot; benefit concert in Birmingham on July 5, 2025. The event was held at Villa Park in the band’s hometown and raised funds for Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, per BBC.Following news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, Yungblud posted a tribute on Instagram, saying:“I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.”The artist also referenced a personal memento, a necklace that the late singer gave him, calling it &quot;the most precious thing&quot; he owns. He recalled Osbourne once asking if he could do anything for him:“As I said then and as I will say now for all of us, the music was enough. You took us on your adventure- an adventure that started it all.”Yungblud ended his message by calling Osbourne “the greatest of all time.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOzzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children. His family’s statement, released via People magazine on July 22, 2025, asked the public to respect their privacy.Known as the frontman of Black Sabbath and a solo artist, Osbourne’s influence extended across generations. As tributes continue to pour in, artists and fans alike are remembering the contributions of the late musician who shaped rock and heavy metal history over decades.