What did Sharon Osbourne say about assisted suicide? Ozzy Osbourne's daughter refuted rumors of their parents having a "suicide pact"

On Tuesday, July 22, the news of Ozzy Osbourne's passing was shared by his family. The cause is not yet known, but his passing has renewed attention on past comments his wife, Sharon Osbourne, made about end-of-life planning.According to Newsweek, Sharon discussed this topic in her 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.Sharon's father, Don Arden, passed away battling Alzheimer's disease that year. In light of his death, the couple agreed to seek help from an assisted-suicide organization if either of them developed dementia later in life.In September 2007, Sharon was in an interview with the Daily Mirror, where she claimed to believe in &quot;euthanasia,&quot; adding that Ozzy and she had:&quot;drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer', that's it - we'd be off&quot;.More recently, the subject of assisted suicide was brought up once more, as Sharon, Ozzy, and their children - Kelly and Jack - appeared in an episode of The Osbournes Podcast (in October 2023).When Jack asked his mother if their Switzerland plan was still valid, Sharon countered it with a question of her own:&quot;Do you think we're going to suffer?&quot;Jack said in response: &quot;Well, maybe! Isn't life already suffering?&quot; To this, Sharon's answer was:&quot;Yes, we all are, but I don't want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So, if you've got mental and physical - see ya.&quot;Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, addressed her mother's &quot;suicide pact&quot; comment earlier this monthWhile Sharon Osbourne's stance on assisted suicide appears quite clear, her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, addressed it alongside the rumors of her father's fake death going viral on social media earlier this month.On July 11, 2025, Kelly took to her Instagram story, criticizing netizens for circulating false claims about her parents. She wrote:&quot;Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bullsh*t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop.&quot;In a subsequent story, Kelly also addressed the AI-generated videos of her Ozzy Osbourne being unwell, writing:&quot;He's not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?&quot;Before marrying Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon was his manager for many years. The couple got married in 1982 and have since welcomed three children into the world - Aimee, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne. Ozzy also has three children from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley - Jessica, Louis, and Elliot.In the wake of Ozzy Osbourne's death, his former bandmates from Black Sabbath - Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - paid heartfelt tributes to the vocalist.