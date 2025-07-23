What was Ozzy Osbourne's last post before death? Everything to know about his upcoming documentary "Back to the Beginning"

Ozzy Osbourne's final concert will reportedly be released in theatres as part of a 100-minute documentary, titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, in early 2026. For the uninitiated, Osbourne reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for his retirement concert, Back to the Beginning, at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5, 2025, just weeks before his death on July 22.On July 21, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne took to his Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes picture from the recent concert. The image, featuring a long red corridor, showed a poster of the four original members and their names, with the words &quot;The Final Show&quot; written underneath, hanging by one of the doors. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post, which received over 272K likes at the time of writing this article, is the last thing Osbourne posted on his account, as the next post was the family's statement announcing his death. The rockstar died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.More details about Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming documentaryAccording to Variety, Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming documentary Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow will be produced by Mercury Studios. It’s set to premiere in early 2026, though no exact date has been announced yet. A physical copy will also be released after the premiere.According to a press release, Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, will include &quot;exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews&quot; from the late rockstar's last live concert.“Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park. Featuring thunderous performances of ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Children of the Grave’ and a show-stopping ‘Paranoid,’ the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.”Ozzy Osbourne @OzzyOsbourneLINKWe are excited to announce the theatrical release of Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow – coming early 2026. The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham. Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of @BlackSabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park. Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, Children of the Grave, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.The farewell concert marked Osbourne's first onstage reunion with other Black Sabbath members in 20 years. The band performed for a 42,000 live crowd, with over 3 million people watching the show online.The band played War Pigs, Iron Man, Paranoid, and Children of the Grave during the concert, after which Osbourne performed five solo songs. The 10-hour concert also included performances from veteran rock bands like Metallica and Guns N'Roses. Ozzy Osbourne, who performed from atop his bat throne, thanked fans for making it to his retirement concert, adding:&quot;Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You're the best, each and every one of you.&quot;In addition to his documentary, Ozzy Osbourne's second memoir, Last Rites, will be released posthumously on October 7, 2025. The memoir, a sequel to his 2010 I'm Dr. Ozzy, will reportedly shed light on his life following his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020 and other health issues.On July 22, Ozzy Osbourne's death was announced via a statement from the Osbourne family across various social media platforms.&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,&quot; the statement read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rockstar is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack (whom he shares with Sharon) and Jessica, Louis, and Elliot (whom he shares with his ex-wife Thelma Riley).