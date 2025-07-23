Ozzy Osbourne said in a 2023 interview that he would "die a happy man" if he could perform one more show to thank his fans

Ozzy Osbourne, the frontman of Black Sabbath, had once expressed that he'd &quot;die a happy man&quot; if he got one opportunity to perform on stage and thank his fans. In 2023, Ozzy appeared for an interview with Rolling Stone, stating that he owes gratitude to all those who supported him over the years. He added:“If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”Ozzy Osbourne also said that he was “pi**ed off” about not getting a chance to say goodbye to fans. The songwriter and media personality explained his reasons, saying that fans have been loyal to him throughout his career.“They write to me, they know all about my dogs. It’s my extended family really, and they give us the lifestyle we have. For whatever reason, that’s my goal to work to. To do these shows. If it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a fu**ing gig at the Roundhouse,” he shared.Further in the interview, the “Prince of Darkness” discussed how surgeries and health problems impacted his performances, stating that he would perform on stage again if given the chance. Osbourne mentioned that there was a time he felt frustrated with the doctors, especially when he couldn't go on tour. He also said he later tried to accept that nothing would change for him.“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the fu**ing point in that? I’m not going up there in a fu**ing wheelchair.”Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, at age 76, a few weeks after his final live performance on July 5 in Birmingham.Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show was organized earlier this monthThe Marston Green, Warwickshire native’s final live performance took place on July 5, 2025, attracting nearly 40,000 people at Birmingham’s Villa Park soccer stadium, according to the Associated Press. Ozzy Osbourne appeared on stage with his band Black Sabbath, and their show concluded with the entire group performing the song Paranoid. Notably, Ozzy, who also performed on other hit songs, was heard telling the audience:“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”In May 2025, Ozzy Osbourne told The Guardian that he was planning a live performance despite dealing with health problems like Parkinson’s and pneumonia. Osbourne said he wanted to do his best on stage, adding that he was getting involved in other activities, such as bike riding, at his house.Osbourne mentioned that things were so easy for him because he felt like he was starting all over again after “lying” on his back for a long time. He opened up about how he was planning for the live performance and said:“I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down.”Ozzy Osbourne was associated with Black Sabbath for many years, lending his talent to their albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Sabotage. His surviving family includes his wife Sharon Osbourne and six children – Jessica, Louis, Elliot, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.