Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne and their children offer flowers at his Birmingham funeral procession amid tearful fans lining the streets

Ozzy Osbourne's public funeral procession took place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after the Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, at the age of 76. The streets of Birmingham were flooded with fans who gathered to witness the singer's final journey across his hometown. Ozzy's family, including wife Sharon Osbourne and their children, were also present at the procession.Sharon, surrounded by her children, Kelly, Aimee, and Jack, was captured breaking down while laying a rose for her late husband. The family paused at the Black Sabbath Bridge to lay flowers as a tribute to Ozzy. His children also laid their flowers at the spot, following which the entire family went about making a peace sign.According to The Daily Mail, the family was also accompanied by Louis, Ozzy Osbourne's son from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley. A local band, Bostin' Brass, led the funeral cortege and played versions of several Black Sabbath songs like Iron Man.Many fans gathered long before 1 pm local time at the venue to pay their tribute and respect to the Prince of Darkness. The hearse that carried Ozzy's coffin was adorned with purple flowers that further spelled out his name. The funeral cortege passed by the iconic singer's childhood home sometime after midday.Flowers had been placed outside the terrace residence, which a different owner now inhabits. The owner even put up a photo of the Black Sabbath frontman in the front bay window, according to The Daily Mail. Photos of the Osbourne family embracing and supporting each other during this phase had flooded the internet.Fans chanted Ozzy's name while the family laid their floral tributes during the emotional procession. Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Zafar Iqbal was also present at the procession and even captured hugging Sharon Osbourne. Six Mercedes funeral cars accompanied the Jaguar hearse. Several police motorcycle riders and a police car were also part of the procession.The current owner of Ozzy Osbourne's childhood house expressed his experience living thereOzzy Osbourne's cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham (Image via Getty)A two-bedroom house on 14 Lodge Road in Aston, Birmingham, which once used to be Ozzy Osbourne's residence, now belongs to a man named Mohabbat Ali Zaman. Zaman told itv that his family had been living in the house for the past 50 years.Zaman further told the outlet:&quot;This is our family house, it used to be Ozzy Osbourne's childhood home and I was young when my father bought the house.&quot;He added that his family initially lived on 16 Lodge Road but later shifted to Ozzy's childhood residence. The late singer reportedly lived in the house with his parents and siblings, and also attended the Prince Albert Junior and Infant School. Talking about his experience living there, Zaman said:&quot;The house is special because it has our childhood memories in and someone else's childhood memories, we feel like we are looking after his legacy.&quot;Mohabbat Ali Zaman told The Independent that he was only three months old when his parents purchased the house from the Osbournes back in 1972. Zaman added that his parents knew that the Osbournes' kid was into music, and they could hear the sound of it coming from the house. He said that his family had no idea what Ozzy Osbourne or the Black Sabbath would become at the time.According to The Independent, Zaman was contacted by the BBC in 1995 for a documentary. He stated that since then, they realised it was &quot;the&quot; Ozzy Osbourne whose parents sold them the house. Zaman also revealed getting a lot of fan letters for Ozzy from all across the world. Explaining the situation since the singer's demise, Zaman said:&quot;This year obviously because of his passing we’ve seen a lot of people actually come to the address and leave lots of beautiful messages and poems. Some of the messages you read make you think – he has actually changed people’s lives through his songs and all the charity work he has done.&quot;Fans paid tributes to the Prince of Darkness during the processionThe Guardian captured the emotions of several fans who gathered in the streets of Birmingham, where Ozzy's public funeral procession was taking place. 18-year-old student Will Howell called Ozzy a &quot;legend&quot; and said that he had to come to say one final goodbye to him.The teenage fan revealed that his father introduced him to Ozzy Osbourne's music at the age of eight. Meanwhile, Paul Allen, a 58-year-old musician based in Birmingham, called the Prince of Darkness a &quot;great ambassador&quot; for the city.Another musician named Will Taylor said that it was a &quot;no-brainer&quot; for him to come to witness the funeral procession with his wife and dog.Social media was also flooded with tributes to Ozzy Osbourne.