Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession in Birmingham: Time, place, livestream and everything to know 

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away last week, on July 22, 2025. Now, he will be taken through the streets in his hometown on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The public funeral procession will take place at 1 pm BST (8 am ET). The private funeral will happen once the public procession is over in the streets of Birmingham.As per The Guardian, the funeral cortège will reportedly pass along Broad Street to Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath bench. The bench and the bridge were built to commemorate Black Sabbath. A local brass band named Bostin Brass will perform during the funeral procession of the late singer.The Black Sabbath bench website will also livestream the entire event, so fans unable to attend in person will also be able to witness the funeral procession of the Prince of Darkness. The bridge and the bench have become two of the many spots across Birmingham that have been turned into memorials for the late singer.The official website of the Black Sabbath bench reads:&quot;Today, we mourn the loss of a legend. Ozzy Osbourne, Birmingham's own Prince of Darkness. A founding member of Black Sabbath and a pioneer of heavy metal, Ozzy's influence on music and culture is immeasurable. From the streets of Aston to the world stage, his legacy echoes through generations of fans and artists alike.&quot;According to The Guardian, the surviving members of Black Sabbath may be present during Ozzy's public funeral. The Iron Man singer passed away weeks after he performed his farewell show, the Back to the Beginning concert, with Black Sabbath on July 5. The final performance included Ozzy Osbourne and the other band members, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.The Prince of Darkness passed away after dealing with a number of health issues for quite some time, including spinal injuries, several surgeries, as well as Parkinson's.Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal states Ozzy Osbourne put &quot;Birmingham on the map&quot;Amid the plans surrounding the public funeral procession to be held tomorrow in honor of Ozzy Osbourne, Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal issued a statement regarding the same. As per reports by The Guardian, the statement by Iqbal read:&quot;It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.&quot;Iqbal further said:&quot;[Ozzy put] Birmingham on the map. He put Aston on the map.&quot;Iqbal also stated that he was moved to see the reactions of fans who have been signing a book of condolences after Ozzy Osbourne's demise. The book of condolences will reportedly stay open at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. The Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero exhibition also remains open at the same venue.As far as the funeral procession is concerned, mourners have been advised by the Birmingham council to gather at the venue early. The Guardian reported that the roads will begin shutting down from 7 am BST.The outlet further reported that all the costs and expenses of the public funeral procession have been taken care of by Ozzy's wife, Sharon, and his children, Kelly and Jack. While reports about a private funeral have surfaced, no details about it have been revealed on public forums. In 2011, in a conversation with The Times, Ozzy Osbourne stated that he did not want his funeral to be a &quot;mope-fest,&quot; but a &quot;celebration.&quot;Meanwhile, a number of netizens and fans have flooded social media platforms with tributes and condolences since the day Ozzy Osbourne passed away. Many celebrities, including his own bandmates, also took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.Geezer Butler was one of the band members who shared a tribute to Ozzy OsbourneAll members of Black Sabbath have paid their tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler being one of them. Butler said he did not just lose a bandmate but a friend as well. On July 27, a heartfelt tribute was published by The Times, and written by Butler. Recalling the good old days, Butler wrote:&quot;It was the cropped-hair mod I'd seen walking home from the all-nighters, except he didn't have a suit on — he had his dad's brown work gown on, a chimney brush over his shoulder, a shoe on a dog leash and no shoes on his bare feet.&quot;The tribute by Butler further read:&quot;He said, 'I'm Ozzy.' After I'd stopped laughing, I said: 'OK, you're in the band.'&quot;Butler further wrote that while he knew that Ozzy Osbourne was not in good shape during the July 5 concert, he wasn't prepared to witness it in person. In the emotional tribute that Butler penned down, he wrote that he wished he had spent a little more time with Ozzy backstage.Butler also expressed feeling grateful to have played the one last show with the Prince of Darkness in front of all the fans.Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children.