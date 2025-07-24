Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Spotify listeners reportedly skyrocket after legendary rocker's death at 76 

On Tuesday, July 22, Ozzy Osbourne's family shared the news of the 76-year-old's death in a statement. While the cause of Osbourne's death remains unavaiable, the singer was with his family at the time, the statement confirms.After Ozzy Osbourne’s death, his Spotify listeners reportedly jumped sharply. Just one day later, his monthly listeners rose by nearly 2 million—from 12.3 million to 14 million, according to TMZ.And that's not all. The listening numbers of his former rock band, Black Sabbath, also witnessed a significant boost on the music streaming platform.Before the news of Ozzy's death, the band had 19.8 monthly listeners and ranked 404th in the world. A day later (on July 23), it had risen to 369th in the world, with over 20.9 million monthly listeners.Osbourne was a founding member of Black Sabbath, alongside Tommy Iommi, Billwar, and Geezer Butler, in 1968. However, after eleven years of running, Ozzy was fired from the band in 1979, with his former bandmates citing his excessive drug and alcohol use as the reason, PEOPLE reports.Following his separation from the band, Ozzy Osbourne went on to pursue a solo career in music, while Ronnie James Dio replaced him in Black Sabbath.Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath for a last show earlier in JulyThree weeks before his death, on July 5, Ozzy Osbourne appeared on stage as a member of Black Sabbath for the last time. The Villa Park fundraiser show, called Back To The Beginning concert, was the band's first reunion after more than 20 years.According to USA Today, over 40,000 Black Sabbath fans attended the show in the band’s hometown of Birmingham. Ozzy Osbourne, unable to walk, performed seated on a black throne alongside his former bandmates.The 11-hour concert also featured big names like Tool, Pantera, Guns N' Roses, and Metallica. Video messages from stars like Dolly Parton, Elton John, and Def Leppard praised Ozzy for his impact on rock music.After Ozzy's passing, a documentary of his final performance in Villa Park is currently in the making. Titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, it will release in theatres in early 2026, the media outlet reports.Ozzy Osbourne also announced his new book earlier this year - a book that would serve as the sequel to his 2010 memoir, I'm Dr. Ozzy. The book, titled Last Rites, is set to release later this year, on October 7, and throws light on the later half of his life, including his Parkinson's diagnosis and the subsequent near-paralysis.USA Today shared an excerpt from his upcoming book, where Osbourne writes:&quot;Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good… and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere.&quot;Following his death, Ozzy Osbourne's former bandmates, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi, shared heartfelt messages to pay their tributes, calling the singer their &quot;brother.&quot;