After Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, Zak Starkey took to Instagram to reveal that he was once offered to join the rock band. The post seemed to be a screenshot of an email sent to Starkey by Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne.In the email, Sharon first stated that Black Sabbath was in need of a drummer to perform at Lollapalooza. The email continued:&quot;The guys need a drummer for their album, which will be recorded in September with Rick Rubin producing. We would probably need you for 2-3 weeks for the album.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the end of the email, Sharon Osbourne jokingly wrote:&quot;Also, Ozzy wants to have s*x with you while he is singing Iron Man. Big Kiss, Sharon.&quot;According to reports by NME, the email was sent prior to the band's shows in the summer of 2013. The outlet reported that Zak eventually rejected the offer since he had other commitments with The Who. The Instagram post by Zak came with a caption that suggested that he regretted not being able to perform with Black Sabbath at the time. The caption read:&quot;Regrets I've had a few -this is one - (not the sex part!) Ozzy will always be one of the greatest, natural , brilliant singers of all time. I send much love and strength to his family at this sad sad time.&quot;NME further gave a list of the events where Zak was supposed to perform with The Who at the time.He was set to perform in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics with the rock band. Zak Starkey also had to join the band on their Concert For Sandy Relief charity show.Finally, he was reportedly a part of the brand's Quadrophenia and More tour that happened during 2012-2013. After Starkey rejected the offer, Black Sabbath chose Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave drummer Brad Wilk.Well-known celebrities sent tributes to the late singer Ozzy OsbourneZak Starkey, the son of Ringo Starr, was not the only one who remembered Ozzy Osbourne after his death earlier this week. Several other artists and celebrities had paid tributes and remembered the Black Sabbath frontman. Alice Cooper shared a post on Instagram after Ozzy's demise and gave a glimpse into his stardom.In the caption of the post, Cooper wrote how the entire world was mourning the death of Ozzy Osbourne. Cooper continued:&quot;I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. That was the side that his family and friends saw.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Elton John uploaded an Instagram post remembering Ozzy, and also describing him as &quot;a huge trailblazer.&quot; John further mentioned that Ozzy was one of the funniest people that he had come across. English singer YUNGBLUD was another artist to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. In a tweet uploaded on July 22, he wrote that he was heartbroken by the tragic news.YUNGBLUD wrote in the tweet:&quot;I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don't.&quot;The singer further shared a photo with Ozzy sitting in a wheelchair. Other big names who paid tributes to him included Billie Joe Armstrong, Adam Sandler, Coldplay, and Gojira. Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmates, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, also shared posts dedicated to him.Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death had not yet been revealedWhile a statement was issued suggesting the passing away of the Black Sabbath frontman, no exact cause of death was mentioned. However, it could be noted that Ozzy Osbourne was going through physical issues for quite some time now, starting with getting diagnosed with Parkinson's.Ozzy had to undergo several surgeries after he had a nasty fall in his house in 2019. According to the reports by BBC, this fall worsened the impact of a previous injury that the singer sustained in 2003 during a quad-bike crash. In September 2023, during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast, he spoke about a then-upcoming surgery.Ozzy then revealed that it was getting difficult for him to go through these surgeries. He said:&quot;It is going to be the final surgery because I can't do it any more. Regardless of how it ends up, after tomorrow, that's it. I'm not doing any more. I can't.&quot;When asked about how he was feeling about the surgery, he compared it to getting a haircut since he had so many of them over the years. As of now, it is unclear if any of these health complications had anything to do with Ozzy Osbourne's demise.