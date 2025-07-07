Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne net worth: Fortunes explored as Slipknot member and singer get engaged

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, got engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Saturday, July 5. The 48-year-old turntablist proposed to Kelly, 40, during Ozzy's final gig with his band, Black Sabbath, at Villa Park, Birmingham, UK.

Kelly Osbourne, a fashion icon and singer, boasts a net worth of $16 million per Celebrity Net Worth. She took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news of her engagement to Sid Wilson, who has a net worth of $1 million.

Kelly first rose to fame through the MTV reality series The Osbournes, where she appeared alongside her parents and brother, Jack. She soon followed in her father's footsteps and began working on music. Kelly eventually ventured into fashion, launching her first clothing line, Stiletto Killers, with her friend, Ali Barone.

She also has several acting credits in series and reality shows, including the ABC drama Life As We Know It, Dancing With the Stars, Project Catwalk, and a few more. Kelly also co-hosted E! network's Fashion Police for a while.

Kelly's fiancé, Sid Wilson, is an Iowa-born DJ and keyboardist who joined Slipknot as a turntablist in 1998, and also played the keyboard for the heavy metal band. Among the members who each wear a unique mask, Wilson is generally seen in a gas mask.

A brief look into Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's relationship in the wake of their engagement

Kelly and Wilson first crossed paths during the 1999 Ozzfest, where the turntablist performed at the music event with his band, Slipknot. The two immediately became friends and have since retained their bond for over two decades.

Sid and Kelly's romance was revealed in January 2022 when the latter posted their snaps on her Instagram Stories in honor of Sid's 45th birthday. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was "very happy together."

Kelly Osbourne confirmed her relationship with Sid Wilson in a Valentine's Day post in 2022. She penned a sweet message for her partner, stating that she was "deeply in love" with him.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

Shortly after, in May of that year, the couple announced their first pregnancy together. Kelly Osbourne shared the news by posting images from her ultrasound on Instagram:

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's baby boy, Sidney, arrived in November 2022. The couple had their red carpet debut at the 2024 Grammys.

Their 2025 engagement came after Ozzy's final concert with Black Sabbath on Saturday.

In the video shared by the 40-year-old, which captured the precious moment of Sid Wilson's proposal, their 2-year-old Sidney, Sharon, Ozzy, and others were present. As Wilson took Kelly's hand and expressed how much he loved her, Ozzy Osbourne interrupted humorously:

"F*ck off! You're not marrying my daughter."

Kelly's father's remark prompted everyone gathered around them to erupt in laughter, before Sid went on to ask Kelly to marry him.

"Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends."

Wilson took a box out of his fanny pack and got down on one knee in front of Kelly Osbourne to ask her to marry him.

The 40-year-old had an astonished look on her face. Ozzy nudged Wilson to show him the ring, and after a gesture of approval from him, the latter got up to slide the ring onto Kelly's fingers. Kelly instantly pulled him in an embrace, while others cheered for the newly engaged couple.

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More