Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie reunite on the red carpet, flaunting new look after two years

Machine Gun Kelly made another rare red carpet appearance with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie. The father-daughter duo joined the star-studded guests of the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

MGK sported an all-black outfit for the orange carpet and accessorized the look with a silver necklace. As per Page Six, Casie often matches her rocker father's dark, gothic style. For instance, during their last red carpet appearance for the Dolce & Gabbana Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in June 2023, she coordinated with his signature look.

However, this time, she flaunted a new style for the event. She wore a purple mini dress paired with silver pumps, showing off a fresh, playful style for the event.

The two shared playful moments for the camera, including the musician flashing a peace sign for the pictures. During the event, Casie told People in an exclusive interview about her dad and their close bond. She described him as a "hype man," saying:

"[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He's more like a hype man, though."

Machine Gun Kelly agreed with the description and admitted that he is a "cheerleader."

During the event, Casie also introduced her father's performance of his recently dropped single, Cliche. He dropped the song on May 23, 2025, following the news that he and his fiancée, Megan Fox, broke up. According to E! News, in the song, the rocker addresses an unnamed ex, "Tell me, would you stay with me?" and invites her to run away with him "even if you're better off alone."

Machine Gun Kelly shares a snippet of his bond with his and Megan Fox's daughter

Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed the name of his baby daughter with Megan Fox. On June 17, 2025, the Emo Girl rocker shared a clip of himself playing music for their newborn on Instagram, and in the caption, he wrote that they named her Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

Machine Gun Kelly later shared more about his bond with his newborn daughter, whom Fox gave birth to on March 27, 2025. He told People during his appearance with Casie at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards that he wrote Saga Blade a lullaby on a ukulele. As for his and Megan Fox's adjustment to their newborn, Machine Gun Kelly said that Fox got the brunt of it.

"Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure," he added.

He revealed that he has been traveling for some time and performing. While he could hit the snooze button during those times, he's now "catching up" on the fuss of having a new baby at home. He added that women have it hard when it comes to taking care of babies, and for Saga Blade, his specialty is music and making her laugh.

"Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love," he said.

Casie shared with People during the same interview that becoming an older sister to Saga Blade has been "fun" for her so far. She said it's "different," but admitted that it's been "so cute" to have a little sister and that she loves her "so much" already.

