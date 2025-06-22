2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards complete winners list: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and more win big 

Sabrina Carpenter and SZA were among the big winners at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
Sabrina Carpenter won three awards at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She won the Favorite Female Breakout Star, Favorite Song for Taste, and Favorite Album for Short n' Sweet. Notably, Short n' Sweet had also won the Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.
Meanwhile, SZA won two awards at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards, marking her first wins at the event. She won Favorite Female Artist and the Favorite Music Collaboration for her collaboration on Luther with Kendrick Lamar.
The likes of Ariana Grande and Jack Black also won at the awards, with the event hosted by Tyla. Rihanna, meanwhile, received the ICON Silver Blimp Award for her contributions to entertainment, beauty, and activism.
On that note, let's check out all the winners from the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Complete list of winners at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Music
- Favorite Song:Taste – Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Female Artist: SZA
- Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids
- Favorite Music Collaboration: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone
- Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla
- Favorite Song from a Movie: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
- Favorite Viral Song: Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
Television
- Favorite Kids TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover
- Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty
- Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
- Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent
- Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Film
- Favorite Movie: Wicked
- Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
- Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
- Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2
- Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
- Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
- Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
Other Categories
- Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles
- Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James
- Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
- Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter
- Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed
- Fan Favorite Kids Creator: Ms Rachel
- Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast
- Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2025 Edition
The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be telecast on Nickelodeon on Sunday, June 22, at 9 am and 6:30 pm ET, Monday, June 23, at 8 pm ET on Nicktoons, and Tuesday, June 24, at 9:10 am ET on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 22.
