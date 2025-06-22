2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards complete winners list: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, and more win big 

Sabrina Carpenter and SZA were among the big winners at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter won three awards at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She won the Favorite Female Breakout Star, Favorite Song for Taste, and Favorite Album for Short n' Sweet. Notably, Short n' Sweet had also won the Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Meanwhile, SZA won two awards at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards, marking her first wins at the event. She won Favorite Female Artist and the Favorite Music Collaboration for her collaboration on Luther with Kendrick Lamar.

The likes of Ariana Grande and Jack Black also won at the awards, with the event hosted by Tyla. Rihanna, meanwhile, received the ICON Silver Blimp Award for her contributions to entertainment, beauty, and activism.

On that note, let's check out all the winners from the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Complete list of winners at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Sabrina Carpenter on the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Music

Favorite Song: Taste – Sabrina Carpenter

Taste – Sabrina Carpenter Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Favorite Female Artist: SZA

SZA Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids

Stray Kids Favorite Music Collaboration: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone

Benson Boone Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla

Tyla at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Favorite Song from a Movie: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked) Favorite Viral Song: Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Television

Favorite Kids TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover

The Thundermans: Undercover Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai) Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Terry Crews accepts for AGT at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards - Backstage (Image Source: Getty)

Film

Favorite Movie: Wicked

Wicked Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie) Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked) Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2) Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2) Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3) Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Other Categories

Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles

Simone Biles Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

LeBron James Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

MrBeast Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter

Salish Matter Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed Fan Favorite Kids Creator: Ms Rachel

Ms Rachel Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast

LOL Podcast Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2025 Edition

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be telecast on Nickelodeon on Sunday, June 22, at 9 am and 6:30 pm ET, Monday, June 23, at 8 pm ET on Nicktoons, and Tuesday, June 24, at 9:10 am ET on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 22.

