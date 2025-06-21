  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • BTS' Jimin, RM, BLACKPINK's Rosé, TXT, and more win big at the 34th Seoul Music Awards: Complete winners list & highlights

BTS' Jimin, RM, BLACKPINK's Rosé, TXT, and more win big at the 34th Seoul Music Awards: Complete winners list & highlights

By Shreya Jha
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:00 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jimin, RM, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and TXT (Image via Instagram/@j.m, @rkive, @roses_are_rosie, @txt_bighit)

On June 21, 2025, the 34th Seoul Music Awards event took place at the Inspire Arena in South Korea. The annual show is being brought together by Y Global Music along with Sports Seoul. Known as one of the most prestigious music honors in the country, this event highlights standout names and significant milestones in the Korean music industry.

This year's show adhered to its usual layout, awarding titles such as the top honor (Daesang), best album, best song, rising star, and main artist awards (Bonsang), as well as other categories that encompass genre-specific hits. The picks were chosen via audience input through polls. Below is a summary of the event, along with its key highlights.

also-read-trending Trending

Everything you need to know about the 34th Seoul Music Awards

34th Seoul Music Awards' highlights

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards brought together a stellar lineup of performers, live sets, and on-screen talent. Hosting duties were handled by Miyeon of i-dle, WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon, and Soobin from TXT, who teamed up to lead the night.

The show featured a stacked roster of performances across genres and generations. TXT, i-dle, and NCT's Doyoung hit the stage, joined by rookie unit NCT WISH, veteran group BTOB, and rising names like ZEROBASEONE and ILLIT.

Added to the mix were Hearts2Hearts, CRAVITY, P1Harmony, SAY MY NAME, and FIFTY FIFTY. Newcomers KickFlip, wave to earth, QWER, KiiiKiii. Solo act Hwang Karam also took to the stage to perform.

Trot singer Youngtak brought in a different genre of music to balance the ensemble. Besides the performances, the ceremony saw actors from both dramas and flicks stepping up to deliver trophies. The presenter lineup featured:

  • Kang Yoo-seok
  • Kim Sung-chul
  • Nam Gyu-ri
  • Park Joo-hyun
  • Byeon Woo-seok
  • Cynthia
  • Ong Seong-woo
  • Jang Gyu-ri
  • Jang Yul
  • Jung Eun-chae

Winners of the 34th Seoul Music Awards

The 34th Seoul Music Awards recognized distinct categories, which are listed below:

  • Rising Star: VVUP
  • Discover Of The Year: Say My Name
  • Best New Artist: KiiiKiii, Kickflip, Hearts2Hearts
  • Best Performance: CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY
  • Best Band: wave to earth
  • Best R&B/Hip Hop: BTS' RM
  • Best Group: ILLIT, NCT WISH
  • Best Soloist: Doyoung
  • Best Album: TXT, ZEROBASEONE
  • Best Song: TXT (Deja Vu)
  • Hallyu Special Award: Jimin
  • Special K-pop Award: BTOB
  • Trot Award: Young Tak
  • Ballad Award: Hwang Ga Ram
  • OST Award: Young Tak
  • Popularity Award: Lee Chan-won
  • K-pop World Choice: BABYMONSTER, Young Tak
  • World Best Artist: ROSÉ, aespa
  • Daesang: i-idle
  • Bonsang: ILLIT, NCT, WISH, QWER, P1Harmony, IVE, aespa, ENHYPEN, PLAVE, NCT’s Doyoung, i-dle, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, G-dragon

In Korea, the 34th Seoul Music Awards Daesang, hosted by NAVER TV, was streamed on their official channel and theNaver Entertainment channel. Meanwhile, international viewers watched it on BIGC.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications