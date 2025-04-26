"Why are you all acting surprised" — Fans react to some ZEROBASEONE members living in separate dorms with their managers

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1), the nine-member K-pop group formed through the Mnet survival show Boys Planet, has inadvertently become the center of a fandom debate following the revelation of their living arrangements.

During a recent variety show appearance, the group's managers disclosed that the members are currently residing in four separate dorms, a setup that has elicited a spectrum of reactions from their fanbase, ZEROSE.

According to the managers, the members are split into the following living quarters: Kim Ji-woong resides in a dorm with one manager, and Kim Tae-rae, Park Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin share a dorm with another manager. Seok Matthew and Ricky live together in a dorm with a manager, and the remaining members, Sung Han-bin, Zhang Hao, and Kim Gyu-vin, share a dorm without a manager.

ZEROBASEONE's managers explained that this division was determined through a "ladder game," a popular Korean method of random selection. In the fourth dorm housing Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao, and Kim Gyuvin, the absence of a manager was reportedly attributed to Hanbin's perceived leadership qualities.

While the arrangement was presented matter-of-factly by the managers, the news was met with mixed reactions from ZEROSE. Seasoned K-pop aficionados pointed out that it is not uncommon for rookie idol groups, especially in their early careers, to live with their managers. One fan wrote on X:

"Every single group in kpop has at one point shared dorms with their managers, in some cases members have even shared a room with a manager, why are you all acting surprised."

ZEROBASEONE fans explained that this practice is often seen as a way to provide guidance, ensure schedules are adhered to, and offer support as the young idols navigate the entertainment industry.

"Qrt is wild because idols live with their managers until they became established artist who move out of dorms,,,especially for rookies like zb1, it's a given. that's also why they are free to do lives in their dorms, because a manager is there to oversee them," a fan wrote.

"Did boys planet and zb1 is really the first introduction of kpop to a lot of you guys? cus I swear it's been two years and this fandom SOMEHOW is still shocked about something as common as this is," another fan said.

"The way u can tell half these ppl have never known kpop cos why yall tryna act like managers in dorms are weird. It's always been a thing?? They keep track of everything (flights, packing, pickups, updates etc). if anything it helps the members so they can focus on their work," another fan added.

However, a significant portion of the fandom expressed discomfort and raised questions about the specifics of this living situation. Some voiced concerns about the potential lack of privacy for the ZEROBASEONE members sharing their personal living space with their managers

"Its a really common thing in kpop for idols to live with managers but ive always found it so invasive & uncomfortable tbh… theyre already being led & watched by them all the time, they really dont need that at home too where they should feel the most free," a fan remarked.

"I’m sorry but why do Jiwoong need to live with a manager, he’s turning 27 this year. Zhang Hao is turning 25, Hanbin 24. Those three could’ve lived in the same dorm without a freaking manager," another fan wrote.

"I don't know how some of you don't find it weird that one of them is living 1-on-1 with a manager. Like, they're a 9-member group, just split them up into groups of three and have a manager live in each one," another fan said.

ZEROBASEONE's Matthew got embroiled in Bombardiro Crocodilo TikTok controversy regarding Palestine's unfortunate crisis

The revelation of the dorm arrangements comes at a sensitive time for ZB1, particularly in light of a recent controversy involving member Seok Matthew. ZEROBASEONE's Matthew recently found himself embroiled in a social media backlash following his participation in the Bombardiro Crocodilo TikTok trend.

This trend, while seemingly nonsensical and part of a broader wave of "brainrot" Gen Z humor, incorporated a phrase that many fans recognized as having deeply troubling origins. They were related to AI-generated content depicting violence and insensitivity towards the Palestine crisis, specifically referencing a fictional alligator that "b*mbs kids in Gaza and Palestine."

Despite the meme's viral spread, its underlying connotations were deemed highly offensive by many, particularly for its trivialization of sensitive geopolitical issues and religious disrespect.

Following the swift backlash, Matthew promptly deleted the TikTok video. He subsequently issued a public apology via the fan communication platform Bubble.

In his apology, ZEROBASEONE's Matthew stated that his recent video contained content with a meaning he was unaware of. He wrote,

"My recent video meant something I was not aware of! I’m sorry if I offended anyone. I did not know the meaning behind it. I’ll do my best in the future to double-check what I post and the meaning behind them. Again I’m sorry and thank you guys for letting me know! I’ll do better."

ZEROBASEONE, stylized as ZB1, officially debuted on July 10, 2023, under WakeOne Entertainment. The group consists of nine international members selected by global fan voting on Boys Planet.

The members are Kim Ji-woong, Sung Han-bin, Kim Gyu-vin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Zhang Hao, and Han Yu-jin.

Since their debut with the mini-album Youth in the Shade, ZEROBASEONE has quickly risen in popularity. Their subsequent releases include Melting Point, You Had Me at Hello, Cinema Paradise, and their latest mini-album, Blue Paradise.

