What does Bombardiro Crocodilo mean? ZEROBASEONE Matthew issues apology following his TikTok post on Palestine crisis

On April 23, 2025, K-pop artist Seok Matthew, a member of the group ZEROBASEONE, found himself at the center of controversy after sharing a TikTok video featuring the Bombardiro Crocodilo meme. However, the K-pop idol was quick to delete his TikTok post after learning its meaning and issued an apology to the netizens.

Ad

The meme, which originated on TikTok in February 2025, depicts an AI-generated image of a crocodile bomber plane accompanied by a male Italian text-to-speech voice narrating satirical and exaggerated scenarios. One such scenario includes the line:

"Bombardiro Crocodilo, an alligator that bombs kids in Gaza and Palestine and doesn’t believe in Allah and loves bombs".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

ZEROBASEONE's Matthew's video used this meme, was immediately criticized by fans and the larger online community. Netizens stated that the material was disrespectful, given the current humanitarian crisis in Palestine. They claimed that even in a humorous context, showing or supporting violence against children in Gaza was unpleasant and insensitive.

In light of the criticism, Matthew deleted the TikTok post and apologized in public. He identified with the effect of what he had done and admitted to the fact that he wasn't aware of the real context of the meme. He made clear he was willing to learn going forward about being more sensitive to the impact of his actions.

Ad

On the fan and idol communication app Bubble, Matthew wrote:

"My recent video meant something I was not aware of! I’m sorry if I offended anyone. I did not know the meaning behind it. I’ll do my best in the future to double-check what I post and the meaning behind them. Again I’m sorry and thank you guys for letting me know! I’ll do better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is ZEROBASEONE? More about the rise of the rookie multinational K-pop group

ZEROBASEONE, often abbreviated as ZB1, is a nine-member multinational K-pop boy group formed through Mnet's reality survival show Boys Planet. Managed by WAKEONE Entertainment, the group officially debuted on July 10, 2023, with their first mini-album Youth in the Shade.

The term "ZEROBASEONE" means the concept of moving "from zero to one" as the members progress from trainees to a cohesive unit. This represents the members' commitment to growth and unity while being able to bring fans along for the ride throughout their period of change and evolution.

Ad

The group will work together under contract for two and a half years, similar to other project groups produced from survival shows.

ZEROBASEONE's debut EP, Youth in the Shade, achieved significant commercial success, selling over 2 million copies and topping the South Korean Circle Album Chart. The lead single In Bloom also charted on the Billboard Global 200.

Notably, the group recorded 1.08 million pre-orders before their official debut, making them the first boy group to be a million-seller pre-debut.

Ad

Here is the list of the group members:

Kim Jiwoong (South Korea) Zhang Hao (China) Sung Hanbin (South Korea) Seok Matthew (Canada) Kim Tae Rae (South Korea) Ricky (China) Kim Gyu-vin (South Korea) Park Gun Wook (South Korea) Han Yu Jin (South Korea)

The group's fanbase, known as ZE_ROSE, has been instrumental in their success, supporting them through various platforms and events. The group's rapid accumulation of 1 million Instagram followers within six days of debut highlights their global reach.

Ad

Ad

Following their debut, ZEROBASEONE continued to build their discography and presence in the K-pop scene. On November 6, 2023, they released their second EP, Melting Point, further showcasing their musical versatility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More