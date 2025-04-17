"Even their hiatus can't stop them" — Fans react as BTS tops April's 'Male Idol Groups Brand Reputation Ranking' chart

On April 17, 2025, BTS returned to the top place in the April 2025 Male Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings, although most members currently serve in the military. Additionally, to compound the record's significance, the group has not released an album since 2022.

According to K-POP Newswire, the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute stated that the Grammy-nominated boy band achieved a brand reputation index score of 6,873,091 for April 2025, a new record of growth of 41.12 % increase, compared to March.

The group earned a brand reputation index of 6,448,468 for March 2025, a 34.54% increase from February.

Fans worldwide, collectively known as ARMY, expressed immense pride and excitement over the Dynamite group's continued dominance in brand reputation rankings. One fan wrote on X:

"Even their hiatus can't stop them"

Fans took social media platforms by storm, resulting in the news of them topping the rankings going viral online.

"BTS ALWAYS PAVED THE WAY," a fan wrote.

"#1 in Brand Reputation Ranking, absolutely amazing! Keep shining, Cheering for you," another fan said.

"And it’ll be until the rest of the year," another fan added.

Several fans said the band will always be "No.1 forever."

"They will be no. 1 forever and ever," a fan commented.

"2 months before their return as 7," another fan added.

BTS tops April 2025 Male Idol Group Brand Reputation

Apart from BTS, SEVENTEEN came in second, with SHINee in third place. In the overall 'Idol Group Brand Reputation' for April, K-POP Newswire reported that IVE came in third place after SEVENTEEN, while BLACKPINK took seventh place.

Here is the list of the boy groups as per the April 2025 rankings:

BTS SEVENTEEN SHINee BIGBANG Stray Kids THE BOYZ EXO ATEEZ NCT H1-Key MONSTA X BOYNEXTDOOR ENHYPEN RIIZE Super Junior ASTRO BTOB TVXQ HIGHLIGHT 2PM TREASURE ZEROBASEONE TWS

It is important to note that five of the seven BTS members are serving their mandatory service in the military. South Korean law requires that able-bodied men aged 18-35 serve in the military for about 18 to 21 months. Jin, the oldest member, started his service on December 13, 2022, and was discharged on June 12, 2024.

BTS' J-Hope began his service on April 18, 2023, and concluded it on October 17, 2024. Suga started his service on September 22, 2023, he would serve as a social service worker because, due to his shoulder surgery earlier, he is expected to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

RM and V both enlisted on December 11, 2023, and are scheduled for discharge on June 6, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook began their service on December 12, 2023, and were anticipated to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Dynamite group's reunion in 2025. Meanwhile, Jin will release his second solo set, ECHO, on May 16. He is set to embark on a solo world tour on June 28, 2025.

Additionally, j-hope is already carrying out his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, and will end his tour on June 1, 2025, at Osaka's Kyocera Dome.

