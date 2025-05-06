34th Seoul Music Awards announces 1st set of presenters line up featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Nam Gyu-ri, Jung Eun-chae and more

On May 6, 2025, Seoul Music Awards's X account, @SMA_korea, announced its first line of presenters for its 34th edition. It has been revealed that Miyeon of the girl group I-DLE will be the MC for the event.
The event will bring the biggest names in the music industry. It will also feature top actors from films, dramas and OTTs as presenters, which makes it a unique crossover event.
The award ceremony will be hosted by three MCs, the first one among them is I-DLE's Miyeon, as announced by Seoul Music Awards Organizing Committee. She has previously hosted Mnet's M COUNTDOWN for almost three years and also showed her hosting skills in programs like ENA's Hye Mi Ri Ye Chae Pa, JTBC's Love Siblings and KBS's Secret of Celeb Soldiers.
Moreover, the presenter line-up is star-studded featuring notable names such as Byeon Woo-seok, Jung Eun-chae, Nam Gyu-ri. Byeon Woo-seok has been making waves for his role as Ryu Seon-jae in the tvN drama, Lovely Runner. Meanwhile, Jun Eun-chae is known for her performance as Moon Ok-kyung in the drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.
Nam Gyu-ri will also join as a presenter at the Seoul Music Awards. She won the Rookie of the Year award at the 16th Seoul Music Awards as a member of the group SeeYa. The other presenters are Park Joo-hyun, who debuted with Netflix's show Extracurricular, and Ong Seong-wu, who debuted through Mnet's Produce 101 season 2.
More about the 34th Seoul Music Awards
The Seoul Music Awards is presented by Sports Seoul and winners are chosen based on a mix of music sales, popular votes, and expert judge evaluations. The award ceremony, launched in 1990, has contributed to elevating the global status of K-pop, as cited by Sports Seoul.
The second round of voting for the awards is underway which has generated a significant interest among fans, and it will end at 11:59 PM on May 10, 2025. The voting results will be announced on the day of the event. Fans can also cast their votes via the official K-POP SEOUL app and the affiliated apps such as My One Pick and Fandom Chart.
Here is the list of nominees for the 34th Seoul Music Awards
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards MAIN PRIZE
- RIIZE
- Kang Daniel
- Young Tak
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- TWS
- TXT
- Stray Kids
- Lee Chan-won
- BTS
- ATEEZ
- IU
- ZEROBASEONE
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT DREAM
- D.O. (EXO)
- Jimin (BTS)
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- Jeong Dong-won
- NCT WISH
- Jin (BTS)
- RM (BTS)
- ENHYPEN
- DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
- NCT 127
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- PLAVE
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- UNIS
- (G)I-DLE
- GOT7
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- MEOVV
- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BABYMONSTER
- BSS
- BIBI
- BTOB
- xikers
- IVE
- ILLIT
- NMIXX
- Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
- ONE PACT
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- izna
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- ECLIPSE
- Lim Young-woong
- ITZY
- JxW
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- ZICO (Block B)
- Kep1er
- QWER
- Crush
- KISS OF LIFE
- Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Hwang Ga-ram
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards KOREAN WAVE AWARD:
- Jungkook (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- TXT
- Jimin (BTS)
- IU
- UNIS
- DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
- RIIZE
- Lee Chan-won
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- BTS
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- ATEEZ
- BABYMONSTER
- NCT WISH
- D.O. (EXO)
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
- RM (BTS)
- GOT7
- Kang Daniel
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BSS
- BIBI
- BTOB
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- xikers
- IVE
- ILLIT
- aespa
- NMIXX
- NCT 127
- ENHYPEN
- Young Tak
- Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
- ONE PACT
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- izna
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- ECLIPSE
- Lim Young-woong
- ITZY
- Jeong Dong-won
- JxW
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- ZEROBASEONE
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- Zico (Block B)
- Jin (BTS)
- Kep1er
- QWER
- Crush
- KISS OF LIFE
- Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
- TWS
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- PLAVE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Hwang Ga-ram
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards ROOKIE AWARD:
- Hearts2Hearts
- NouerA
- MADEIN
- MEOVV
- ODD YOUTH
- NEWBEAT
- izna
- KickFlip
- 3PIECE
- KiiiKiii
- DIGNITY
- LOVEON
- BlingOne
- SAY MY NAME
- ARrC
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards BALLAD AWARD:
- number one girl– Rose (BLACKPINK)
- Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Love wins all– IU
- Candy– SEVENTEEN
- From– PLAVE
- Igloo– KISS OF LIFE
- I Think I Did– Yoo Hwe-seung (N.Flying)
- Remember Me– Hwagok-dong green frog
- I’m Firefly– Hwang Ga-ram
- If You Ask Me What Love Is– Roy Kim
- Hold Me Back– Heize
- Love You With All My Heart– Crush
- Bam Yang Gang– BIBI
- Spring Snow– 10cm
- Old Song– SBS Hanbam
- Warmth– Lim Young-woong
- Heavenly fate– Lee Chung-sub
- Coming of Age Story– Lee Mu-jin
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards TROT AWARD:
- Lee Chan-wan
- Young Tak
- Hong Jin-young
- Jang Min-ho
- Jeong Dng-won
- Choi Soo-ho
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Kim Young-bin
- Kang Moon-kyung
- Kang Jin
- Kang Hyeyeon
- Kim Da-hyun
- Kim So-yeon
- Kim Soo-chan
- Kim Yang
- Kim Yonja
- Kim Yong-im
- Kim Junsu
- Kim Tae-yeon
- Kim Hee-jae
- Na Yeong
- Na Tae-joo
- Nam Seung-min
- Nam Jin
- MARIA
- MaIjin
- Miss Kim
- Min Soo-hyun (BTF4)
- Park Min-su (BTF4)
- Park Seo-jin
- Park Hye-sin
- Bae A-hyun
- Son Bin-ah
- Son Tae-jin
- Song Ga-in
- Shin Seong
- Shin Seung-tae
- Shin Yu
- Ahn Sung-hoon
- Yang Jieun
- Enoch
- Oh Yu-jin
- YOYOMI
- Eun Ga-eun
- Lim Young-woong
- Jeon Yu-jin
- Jung Mi-ae
- Jung Seo-joo
- Jung Min-jo
- Jinsung
- Jin UK
- Jin Hae-sung
- J.Lee
- Choi Jae-myung
- HYUKJIN
- Chun-gil
- Taejin-ah
- Hongja
- Hong Ji-yun
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards R&B, Hip Hop Award:
- RM (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- j-hope (BTS)
- BOBBY (iKON)
- Daniel Jikal
- Jay Park
- BIBI
- B.I
- BE’O
- I.M (MONSTA X)
- HOONY (WINNER)
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Hi
- ZICO (Block B)
- Heize
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards O.S.T Award:
- An Unknown Life– Young Tak
- BACK PACKER– Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook
- Can’t Stop– TXT
- Close to You– Jin (BTS)
- A Day– Jongho (ATEEZ)
- The First Moment– Winter (aespa)
- My Destiny– Seungmin (Stray Kids)
- Love You With All My Heart– Crush
- Sudden Shower– ECLIPSE
- Star– N.Flying
- A-YO– LUCY
- Dreaming– Ahn Yu-jin (IVE)
- Playing Pretend– Sam Kim
- Say My Name– Yoo Yeon-seok
- Stand By Me– Elaine
- Our Timeless Moments– Lee-hi
- One Day– Sohyang
- She Woke Me Up- Kang Seung-yoon (WINNER)
- Whenever, Wherever– Roy Kim
- I’ll Take You In My Arms– Son Tae-jin
- I Think I Did– N.Flying
- Like A Dream– Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Always With You– Paul Kim
- Tomorrow– MeloMance
- In Love With You– Ha Sung-woon
- Maru is a Puppy– Haewon (NMIXX)
- We Don’t Stop– PLAVE
- LIKE THAT TIME WHEN I SENT YO WITH SMILE– LeeJean
- Like the Wind Didn’t Blow– Mr. Choi (Yanbian)
- The Rose of Versailles– FT Island
- Spring days pass– Jo Yu-ri
- Spring Snow– 10cm
- Ask Out– Jung Seunghwan
- In Our Lives– Lee Mu-jin
- So Sick– Annyeong
- Eternity– DK (DECEMBER)
- All Our Days– Kim Feel
- Our Days– Baek-A
- Such a Day Female Ver.- Oh Naye
- ETERNITY reprise- Hee Sang-byun
- Heavenly fate- Lee Chang-sub
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- GROUP:
- RIIZE
- BTS
- BABYMONSTER
- TXT
- UNIS
- ZEROBASEONE
- Kep1er
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- TWS
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT WISH
- ATEEZ
- tripleS
- Stray Kids
- IVE
- ENHYPEN
- ONE PACT
- (G)I-DLE
- GOT7
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- BSS
- BTOB
- xikers
- ILLIT
- aespa
- NMIXX
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- izna
- ECLIPSE
- ITZY
- JxW
- QWER
- KISS OF LIFE
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- PLAVE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- Solo:
- Lee Chan-won
- Young Tak
- Jungkook (BTS)
- Jimin (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- IU
- Doyoung (NCT 127)
- Kang Daniel
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- RM (BTS)
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Jin (BTS)
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- D.O. (EXO)
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- Minnie (G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BIBI
- Yuqi (G)I-DLE)
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- Lim Young-woong
- Jeong Dong-won
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- ZICO (Block B)
- Crush
- Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)
- Hwang Garam
The award ceremony will be held on June 21, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Incheon.