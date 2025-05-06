34th Seoul Music Awards announces 1st set of presenters line up featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Nam Gyu-ri, Jung Eun-chae and more

On May 6, 2025, Seoul Music Awards's X account, @SMA_korea, announced its first line of presenters for its 34th edition. It has been revealed that Miyeon of the girl group I-DLE will be the MC for the event.

The event will bring the biggest names in the music industry. It will also feature top actors from films, dramas and OTTs as presenters, which makes it a unique crossover event.

The award ceremony will be hosted by three MCs, the first one among them is I-DLE's Miyeon, as announced by Seoul Music Awards Organizing Committee. She has previously hosted Mnet's M COUNTDOWN for almost three years and also showed her hosting skills in programs like ENA's Hye Mi Ri Ye Chae Pa, JTBC's Love Siblings and KBS's Secret of Celeb Soldiers.

Moreover, the presenter line-up is star-studded featuring notable names such as Byeon Woo-seok, Jung Eun-chae, Nam Gyu-ri. Byeon Woo-seok has been making waves for his role as Ryu Seon-jae in the tvN drama, Lovely Runner. Meanwhile, Jun Eun-chae is known for her performance as Moon Ok-kyung in the drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Nam Gyu-ri will also join as a presenter at the Seoul Music Awards. She won the Rookie of the Year award at the 16th Seoul Music Awards as a member of the group SeeYa. The other presenters are Park Joo-hyun, who debuted with Netflix's show Extracurricular, and Ong Seong-wu, who debuted through Mnet's Produce 101 season 2.

More about the 34th Seoul Music Awards

The Seoul Music Awards is presented by Sports Seoul and winners are chosen based on a mix of music sales, popular votes, and expert judge evaluations. The award ceremony, launched in 1990, has contributed to elevating the global status of K-pop, as cited by Sports Seoul.

The second round of voting for the awards is underway which has generated a significant interest among fans, and it will end at 11:59 PM on May 10, 2025. The voting results will be announced on the day of the event. Fans can also cast their votes via the official K-POP SEOUL app and the affiliated apps such as My One Pick and Fandom Chart.

Here is the list of nominees for the 34th Seoul Music Awards

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards MAIN PRIZE

RIIZE

Kang Daniel

Young Tak

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

TWS

TXT

Stray Kids

Lee Chan-won

BTS

ATEEZ

IU

ZEROBASEONE

SEVENTEEN

NCT DREAM

D.O. (EXO)

Jimin (BTS)

Baekhyun (EXO)

Jeong Dong-won

NCT WISH

Jin (BTS)

RM (BTS)

ENHYPEN

DOYOUNG (NCT 127)

NCT 127

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

PLAVE

Wendy (Red Velvet)

Rose (BLACKPINK)

aespa

BOYNEXTDOOR

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

UNIS

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

Nayeon (TWICE)

NewJeans

THE BOYZ

DAY6

MEOVV

Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

Park Ji-hyeon

BABYMONSTER

BSS

BIBI

BTOB

xikers

IVE

ILLIT

NMIXX

Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)

ONE PACT

Lee Mu-jin

Lee Young-ji

izna

Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)

ECLIPSE

Lim Young-woong

ITZY

JxW

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

ZICO (Block B)

Kep1er

QWER

Crush

KISS OF LIFE

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

TREASURE

tripleS

TWICE

P1Harmony

FIFTY FIFTY

Hwang Ga-ram

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards KOREAN WAVE AWARD:

IU, BTS, Jimin and G-Dragon are nominated for 2025 SMA Korean Wave Award (Image via Instagram@[email protected]@ [email protected])

Jungkook (BTS)

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

TXT

Jimin (BTS)

IU

UNIS

DOYOUNG (NCT 127)

RIIZE

Lee Chan-won

Baekhyun (EXO)

BTS

BOYNEXTDOOR

ATEEZ

BABYMONSTER

NCT WISH

D.O. (EXO)

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

RM (BTS)

GOT7

Kang Daniel

Nayeon (TWICE)

NewJeans

THE BOYZ

DAY6

Rose (BLACKPINK)

LE SSERAFIM

MEOVV

Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

Park Ji-hyeon

BSS

BIBI

BTOB

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

xikers

IVE

ILLIT

aespa

NMIXX

NCT 127

ENHYPEN

Young Tak

Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)

ONE PACT

Wendy (Red Velvet)

Lee Mu-jin

Lee Young-ji

izna

Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)

ECLIPSE

Lim Young-woong

ITZY

Jeong Dong-won

JxW

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

ZEROBASEONE

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Zico (Block B)

Jin (BTS)

Kep1er

QWER

Crush

KISS OF LIFE

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

TWS

TREASURE

tripleS

TWICE

PLAVE

P1Harmony

FIFTY FIFTY

Hwang Ga-ram

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards ROOKIE AWARD:

Hearts2Hearts

NouerA

MADEIN

MEOVV

ODD YOUTH

NEWBEAT

izna

KickFlip

3PIECE

KiiiKiii

DIGNITY

LOVEON

BlingOne

SAY MY NAME

ARrC

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards BALLAD AWARD:

number one girl– Rose (BLACKPINK)

Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)- Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Love wins all– IU

Candy– SEVENTEEN

From– PLAVE

Igloo– KISS OF LIFE

I Think I Did– Yoo Hwe-seung (N.Flying)

Remember Me– Hwagok-dong green frog

I’m Firefly– Hwang Ga-ram

If You Ask Me What Love Is– Roy Kim

Hold Me Back– Heize

Love You With All My Heart– Crush

Bam Yang Gang– BIBI

Spring Snow– 10cm

Old Song– SBS Hanbam

Warmth– Lim Young-woong

Heavenly fate– Lee Chung-sub

Coming of Age Story– Lee Mu-jin

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards TROT AWARD:

Lee Chan-wan

Young Tak

Hong Jin-young

Jang Min-ho

Jeong Dng-won

Choi Soo-ho

Park Ji-hyeon

Kim Young-bin

Kang Moon-kyung

Kang Jin

Kang Hyeyeon

Kim Da-hyun

Kim So-yeon

Kim Soo-chan

Kim Yang

Kim Yonja

Kim Yong-im

Kim Junsu

Kim Tae-yeon

Kim Hee-jae

Na Yeong

Na Tae-joo

Nam Seung-min

Nam Jin

MARIA

MaIjin

Miss Kim

Min Soo-hyun (BTF4)

Park Min-su (BTF4)

Park Seo-jin

Park Hye-sin

Bae A-hyun

Son Bin-ah

Son Tae-jin

Song Ga-in

Shin Seong

Shin Seung-tae

Shin Yu

Ahn Sung-hoon

Yang Jieun

Enoch

Oh Yu-jin

YOYOMI

Eun Ga-eun

Lim Young-woong

Jeon Yu-jin

Jung Mi-ae

Jung Seo-joo

Jung Min-jo

Jinsung

Jin UK

Jin Hae-sung

J.Lee

Choi Jae-myung

HYUKJIN

Chun-gil

Taejin-ah

Hongja

Hong Ji-yun

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards R&B, Hip Hop Award:

RM, j-hope, G-dragon nominated for 2025 SMA R&B, Hip Hop Award (Image via Instagram@rkive@uarmyhope@xxxibgdrgn)

RM (BTS)

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

j-hope (BTS)

BOBBY (iKON)

Daniel Jikal

Jay Park

BIBI

B.I

BE’O

I.M (MONSTA X)

HOONY (WINNER)

Lee Young-ji

Lee Hi

ZICO (Block B)

Heize

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards O.S.T Award:

An Unknown Life– Young Tak

BACK PACKER– Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook

Can’t Stop– TXT

Close to You– Jin (BTS)

A Day– Jongho (ATEEZ)

The First Moment– Winter (aespa)

My Destiny– Seungmin (Stray Kids)

Love You With All My Heart– Crush

Sudden Shower– ECLIPSE

Star– N.Flying

A-YO– LUCY

Dreaming– Ahn Yu-jin (IVE)

Playing Pretend– Sam Kim

Say My Name– Yoo Yeon-seok

Stand By Me– Elaine

Our Timeless Moments– Lee-hi

One Day– Sohyang

She Woke Me Up- Kang Seung-yoon (WINNER)

Whenever, Wherever– Roy Kim

I’ll Take You In My Arms– Son Tae-jin

I Think I Did– N.Flying

Like A Dream– Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

Always With You– Paul Kim

Tomorrow– MeloMance

In Love With You– Ha Sung-woon

Maru is a Puppy– Haewon (NMIXX)

We Don’t Stop– PLAVE

LIKE THAT TIME WHEN I SENT YO WITH SMILE– LeeJean

Like the Wind Didn’t Blow– Mr. Choi (Yanbian)

The Rose of Versailles– FT Island

Spring days pass– Jo Yu-ri

Spring Snow– 10cm

Ask Out– Jung Seunghwan

In Our Lives– Lee Mu-jin

So Sick– Annyeong

Eternity– DK (DECEMBER)

All Our Days– Kim Feel

Our Days– Baek-A

Such a Day Female Ver.- Oh Naye

ETERNITY reprise- Hee Sang-byun

Heavenly fate- Lee Chang-sub

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- GROUP:

RIIZE

BTS

BABYMONSTER

TXT

UNIS

ZEROBASEONE

Kep1er

BOYNEXTDOOR

TWS

SEVENTEEN

NCT WISH

ATEEZ

tripleS

Stray Kids

IVE

ENHYPEN

ONE PACT

(G)I-DLE

GOT7

NewJeans

THE BOYZ

DAY6

LE SSERAFIM

MEOVV

BSS

BTOB

xikers

ILLIT

aespa

NMIXX

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

izna

ECLIPSE

ITZY

JxW

QWER

KISS OF LIFE

TREASURE

TWICE

PLAVE

P1Harmony

FIFTY FIFTY

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- Solo:

Lee Chan-won

Young Tak

Jungkook (BTS)

Jimin (BTS)

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

IU

Doyoung (NCT 127)

Kang Daniel

Baekhyun (EXO)

RM (BTS)

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jin (BTS)

Wendy (Red Velvet)

D.O. (EXO)

Rose (BLACKPINK)

Nayeon (TWICE)

Minnie (G)I-DLE)

Park Ji-hyeon

BIBI

Yuqi (G)I-DLE)

Lee Mu-jin

Lee Young-ji

Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)

Lim Young-woong

Jeong Dong-won

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

ZICO (Block B)

Crush

Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Hwang Garam

The award ceremony will be held on June 21, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Incheon.

