"V DESERVES BETTER"— Fans outraged over BTS' Taehyung's exclusion from the 2025 Seoul Music Awards nominations despite meeting all criteria

On March 26, 2025, fans of BTS' Taehyung (V) expressed their frustration over his absence from the 2025 Seoul Music Awards (SMA) nominations. The annual event, which recognizes achievements in K-pop, is set to take place at Inspire Arena on June 21.

However, Taehyung did not receive a single nomination. This oversight outraged fans, who said his solo releases fell within the eligibility period and performed well on domestic and international charts. The eligibility window for nominations included music released between January 2024 and March 2025, with selections also based on Circle Chart data.

Fans pointed out that V’s song Fri(end)s was released on March 15, 2024, and it met all these conditions. Additionally, his duet with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, came out in November 2024. While other BTS members like Jin, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook received multiple nominations in various categories, V's name was notably absent.

This decision sparked outrage among fans, who questioned his exclusion. Social media erupted with frustration as many accused the organizers of unfair treatment. One X user, @Daniela78068905, commented,

"If #SMA criteria are based on Circle Chart, then Taehyung absolutely deserves a nomination for “FRI(END)S.” WHERE ARE V’S NOMINATIONS, SMA? V DESERVES BETTER!"

Fans argued that V's exclusion was a deliberate snub. Some voiced disappointment in the music industry, asserting that artists should be acknowledged for their accomplishments rather than being ignored without reason.

"I sincerely hope that these awards go up in smoke without prestige. It is unacceptable that after Friends had so many milestones, it was not nominated," a fan commented.

"He deserves it the chart and sales show !!!!!! WHERE IS V NOMINATIONS SMA ?,' another user wrote.

"Based on the criteria for #SMA nominations, V deserves and should have got nominations for FRI(END)S then why isn't he nominated? We need clarification!," a fan remarked.

"Taehyung really deserves better. His songs meet the criteria for this award show, but he is still not nominated. This is so suspicious. We really need to voice this out for Taehyung. He gave us so many songs during military enlistment," a user mentioned.

Others criticized Big Hit Music, claiming the company did not adequately support V’s efforts or guarantee that he received the recognition he deserved.

"Taehyung is the BTS member that the company hurts the most. I hope Korean fans are watching this and don't stop shouting loudly.. this company needs to respect Taehyung's work," a netizen added.

"Anyone understand this? So disappointing but his ability to create music that is loved, which stands the test of time, that is uniquely him and is so loved won’t be diminished. Time will write his success+history," an X user wrote.

"the deliberate disregard of V’s highly eligible song releases is outrageous," a fan commented.

Taehyung’s latest updates: Military service and more

For those unaware, V's track Fri(end)s debuted at No. 1 on YouTube's Global Top Music Videos chart, No. 3 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S., and No. 5 on Billboard Global. It also became the first K-pop solo song of 2024 to reach 100 No. 1s on iTunes worldwide.

Moreover, the track spent ten consecutive weeks on the UK Official Singles Download and Sales Charts, making V the first K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone.

Despite the controversy, Taehyung has continued to engage with fans while serving in the military. On March 23, 2025, he shared a gym update on Weverse, revealing that he had lost 10 kg but was working on maintaining his strength. He wrote in the caption,

"But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg. Hahahaha."

His toned physique and sleeveless vest in the mirror selfie caught fans' attention, and many praised his dedication to fitness.

He interacted with fans and playfully mentioned that he still sings during his service and often hums to himself. His phone sticker featured Pororo, and when a fan asked about it, he explained that it was a gift from a younger junior in the army.

Regarding his solo career, V released his solo debut album, Layover, in September 2023. In December 2024, he collaborated with Park Hyo-shin on the track Winter Ahead and also released a remake of Bing Crosby's White Christmas. Additionally, he published a photobook titled TYPE in June 2024 and a vinyl edition of Layover in October.

He is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT), a unit known for its rigorous training. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2025, and he is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

