How old is Son Dong-pyo? Former MIRAE member and BTS' Jin's chaotic chemistry in latest RUN JIN episode leaves fans reeling

BTS's Jin's latest RUN JIN episode, Squid-Jin, released on March 4, 2025, featured former MIRAE member Son Dong-pyo, South Korean actor Shin Seung-ho, and South Korean comedian Nam Chang-hee. Son Dong-pyo is a 22-year-old singer, lyricist, and solo artist under DSP Media.

Ad

The three, with the K-pop idol, were grouped to compete in a hilarious spin-off of the series Squid Game. While playing the various children's games featured in the show, they were seen bonding and getting closer to each other. Jin also stated during the episode that he has seen many videos of the former MIRAE member on the internet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many fans and netizens noticed that Son Dong-pyo and Jin were growing to like each other and also showcased a chaotic chemistry.

"dongpyo was so whipped jin’s ears turned red when he told loving him so suddenly I didn’t know I needed that duo ommmmg. they’re such a good, funny duo haha," one user wrote on X.

Ad

"this duo is so cute" another added.

At one point, while playing the Mirror Battle, a game where they had to push each other with their arms without moving their legs, the two kept complementing and teasing each other. After winning the battle, Jin stated that Dong-pyo felt very light, and he didn't feel much pressure from the latter's side.

He continued to state that this must be how Jungkook, who is known for his muscle strength and build, feels. Regardless, fans loved the many interactions between Dong-pyo and Jin.

Ad

All you need to know about Son Dong-pyo, the former MIRAE member who appeared on RUN JIN's latest episode

Ad

Son Dong-pyo is a South Korean singer and lyricist who is currently housed under DSP Media. The idol made his first public appearance through the reality survival program by Mnet, Produce X 101, in 2019. He was the center trainee of the digital single, X1-MA, released by the show's trainees. Eventually, he was placed sixth in the show and became a member of the resultant group, X1.

The group made its official debut on August 27, 2019, with the release of their mini album, Quantum Leap. However, the group disbanded in January 2020 due to the Produce 101 vote manipulation controversy. The votes were allegedly rigged during the reality survival show, resulting in the disbandment of two K-pop groups, X1 and IZ*ONE.

Ad

Son Dong-pyo was announced as the fourth member of MIRAE in February 2021. The group also released their first official debut mini-album, Killa, in March of the same year. Regardless, MIRAE was also disbanded in July 2024 following the termination of contracts from its six members.

Son Dong-pyo continued his activities with DSP Media as a soloist. In August 2024, the idol released his solo digital single, Wave.

Following the latest RUN JIN episode, fans were thrilled to see the idol in a variety show program and also loved the moments he shared with BTS' Jin and the other celebrities Shin Seung-ho and Nam Chang-hee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback