“Soojin can never be replaced”: Fans divided as I-dle change name and re-recorded album ahead of 8th mini album release

I-dle, formerly known as (G)I-dle, has drawn attention online after making a series of notable changes to celebrate their 6th debut anniversary. On May 2, 2025, the group released a special mini album called We are i-dle. The album includes 9 re-recorded tracks for some of their most popular songs, sung by the current five members and without ex-member Soojin.

This release came shortly after the group officially dropped the "(G)" from their name, rebranding as I-dle. The revelation, alongside the comeback album, led to a tide of conjecture and varied responses from the public.

Internet responses were strongly divided. Several fans pointed out the omission of longtime member Soojin, who left the group in 2021 due to controversy.

Reflecting on the sentiment that some fans expressed towards the revised versions, despite the vocal strength of the remaining members, one fan commented:

"“It’s just disrespectful” they aren’t erasing soojin’s contributions to idle. they are making it clear that (g)i-dle & i-dle are different groups. they aren’t the same after soojin left, they are a different group. soojin can never be replaced."

"Like none of this is disrespecting her at all revenge was clearly a final tribute towards her and this is the start of their new chapter while also not rewriting their old identity. gidle ot6 tracks are always there for everyone to listen to and trust me i WILL be" mentioned a netizen.

"Y’all are so dumb. They’re not being disrespectful or shady. It’s actually the opposite, it’s showing that they’ll never be (G)I-DLE/complete without Soojin so they’re going to continue as I-DLE from now on since their member is gone" posted an X user.

The timing and context of the release led some to believe that it was an intentional gesture to recognise her contribution. Others viewed it as a way to simultaneously close the door on ongoing rumours of her return.

"I think it’s so sweet that they want to keep the name (G)I-DLE to mean six members in order to honor soojin, while i-dle will be their name as five," said this more fan.

"I think this special album is like their taylor’s version. Since cube owns everything under the name (g)i-dle, they are rebranding and rerecording as i-dle so when they eventually leave, they don’t lose rights to their music," wrote a netizen.

While some fans expressed support for the decision, describing it as a respectful approach to looking back and moving on to a fresh start, others expressed disappointment. Some netizens said the re-recordings came across as an effort to erase Soojin's work, with a few saying they wouldn't buy the new versions.

"So why re record the songs? Soojin was a part of those songs just as much as the rest of the girls. It feels so shallow to rerecord them and erase soojin. Fans will listen to the old ones with no problem wether soojin is there or not. Rerecording their old tts was unecessary" said this person on X.

"Then why did they rerecord those “(g)i-dle” songs? if they’re from a past group or whatever.. idk still feels unnecessary to me rebrand and keep the past behind but why change the past if you want to “keep the name gidle to mean six” and re-record as 5" posted one individual on X.

"But they’ve literally been making music as Gidle for 2 years after she left this whole thing is just dumb af I’m sorry I really do love the group but this whole situation is kinda messy it feels like rage bait to stir up drama and publicity" added a commenter.

"Okay... I understand their point but it still somehow hurts so much, I hate it when an idol quits their group and they have to pretend like they didn't exist (not hating on them, it's just my point of view)" shared another fan.

I-dle drops ‘G’ from name, marking a new era ahead of the seventh anniversary

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has officially rebranded to I-dle, initiating a new phase in its artistic journey. As per a report by The Korea Times published on May 2, 2025, the announcement was made on the same day, coinciding with the group’s seventh debut anniversary.

The Korea Times writes as per Cube Entertainment, the removal of the "G" — former symbol for "girl" — is an indication of a change in identity, going above gender-specific titles. The company emphasized that the new name represents a wider, more comprehensive direction as the group expands its global vision and creative horizons.

In addition to the name change, the girl group also introduced a new logo and symbol, as per the report. The new symbol is a circular design in lowercase letters, symbolising fluidity and infinite possibilities. A star symbol made up of five "I" letters emphasises individuality and togetherness of the group's current members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

All five members renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment in December 2024, reinforcing their commitment to continued growth as a team, according to The Korea Times. The rebranding is seen as a significant step forward, aligning with the group's evolving artistic identity.

Initially a sextet, the group made their debut on May 2, 2018. Since their debut with Latata, the group has dropped a series of notable tracks that have defined their music. Tracks like Oh My God, DUMDi DUMDi, and Queencard performed well on the charts and garnered extensive attention for their unique concepts.

Member Soojin departed in 2021 following controversy over school bullying allegations. Even though it later emerged that she had not been guilty of bullying and was rather a victim, her contract with Cube Entertainment was cancelled in March 2022. The group has ever since carried on as a five-member act.

In 2024, the group's second studio album, 2, gained increased popularity. The title song Super Lady topped music charts in South Korea and abroad. Additionally, the pre-release single Wife, B-side tracks such as Fate and Revenge, gained a slow rise in popularity and became the centre of a viral trend.

Following the rebranding, the girl group is now gearing up for the release of its eighth mini album. The mini album is set to release on May 19, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

