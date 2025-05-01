"NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN"- Fans react as (G)I-DLE rebrands its social media accounts to 'i-dle'

On May 1, 2025, the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE rebranded their social media account to i-dle, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The following change came after the group shared their celebration post for the seventh-anniversary debut with the logo. The band will make a comeback with two mini-albums, releasing on May 2 and May 19 at 6 pm Korean Standard Time, respectively.
Subsequently, the latest change, followed by a comeback announcement, circulated on social media and went viral among the K-pop community. Fans expressed excitement about the group's much-anticipated comeback.
"OH MY GOD! THE NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN. THEY DROPPED THE G IN "I NEVER DIE," a fan tweeted.
The fandom stated that they would support (G)I-DLE's new decision. Many also mentioned their latest activity was a "revolution."
"g-idle was such an iconic name but we will be supporting the girls' decision cause they know better," a fan reacted.
"G I-DLE’S REBRAND TO I-DLE IS A REVOLUTION K-POP’S QUEENS ARE TAKING OVER," a fan shared.
"And they posted a trailer with a and a remix of latata......something big is coming or coming back (soojin)," a fan commented.
Internet users stated that the new name gave a "fresh vibe" to the group's identity. They also expressed anticipation for their comeback with two new mini-albums.
"The new branding gives a fresh vibe to their identity," a user reacted.
"NEW ERA IS COMING OMG GIDLE IS NOW REBRANDING TO IDLE," a user mentioned.
"ohh interesting excited for their comeback this year," a user commented.
More about (G)I-DLE
The group features five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They officially debuted on May 2, 2018, with the first mini-album I Am, which was released through Cube Entertainment and distributed by LOEN Entertainment and Cube Entertainment. The record featured six tracks: Latata, $$$, Maze, Don't Text Me, What's In Your House, and Hear Me.
Subsequently, the five-member group debuted in Japan on July 31, 2019. They released the mini-album Latata, which includes five tracks: Latata, Light My Fire, Maze, For You, and Hann. They have dropped multiple pieces throughout their career, including I Am, I Made, I Trust, I Burn, I Love, I Feel, I Sway, Dumdi Dumdi, Tomboy, Oh My God, Heat, and more.
The band renewed their exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment on December 2, 2024. The renewal of the deal was previously confirmed by the leader, Soyeon, on November 30, 2024, at the Melon Music Awards.