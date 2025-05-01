5 K-pop artists making a comeback in May 2025

Several K-pop artists, including BTS' Jin, MEOVV, TXT, and others, are set to release new music, singles, and albums in May 2025. The new content will be accompanied by high-quality choreography, tracks, aesthetics, relatable and catchy phrases, meaningful songs, electrifying performances, and much more.

Subsequently, both established, well-known, and rookie K-pop groups would introduce new music to the industry. Later, they will embark on promotional activities, such as appearing in variety programs, foreign shows, and much more. The upcoming month will be packed with fresh music, talented singers, vocals, addictive choreography, and more.

BTS' Jin, TXT, Kim Namjoon, and other K-pop artists making a comeback in May 2025

1) TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Featuring TXT (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC/ X)

TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, will be releasing their new digital single Love Language on May 2, 2025. The afro-house track will be released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus, respectively. The K-pop group previously dropped the first English OST, Rise, for the anime Beyblade on April 7, 2025, through BigHit Music and Republic Records.

TXT released their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: Sanctuary, on November 4, 2024, with Over The Moon as the title track. The record featured six songs— Heaven, Over The Moon, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

2) BTS RM and Epik High's Tablo

Epik High's Tablo will release the new track Stop The Rain on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. According to the former's agency, the upcoming song would showcase a meaningful blend of Tablo's signature poetic lyricism accompanied by Kim Namjoon's vocals.

The male artist previously released his second full-length album Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. The record featured eleven tracks: Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Lost!, Around The World In A Day (feat. Moses Sumney), Credit Roll, and Come Back To Me.

3) P1Harmony

Featuring P1Harmony (Image via @P1H_official/ X)

The South Korean K-pop group P1Harmony will release its eighth mini album, Duh!, on May 8, 2025. The physical record will be available in 16 versions, including D, U, Plain White, six individual Compact (H) versions, Nemo Album, and six individual FaNCy (PLVE) versions. It will be dropped through FNC Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment.

The band previously released the seventh mini album, Sad Song, on September 20, 2024, through FNC Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment. It featured eight songs— Sad Song, It's Alright, Last Call, Welcome To, All You, Wasp, Sad Song (English version), and Sad Song (Instrumental).

4) MEOVV

Featuring MEOVV (Image via @OFFICIAL_MEOVV/ X)

The South Korean group MEOVV will release their first extended play, My Eyes Open Vvide, on May 12, 2025. It will be unveiled through The Black Label and YG Plus, respectively.

The record features four confirmed tracks, namely, Hands Up, Meow, Toxic, and Body.

5) BTS' Jin

Jin will release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. It will be released through BigHit Music. The record features seven tracks: Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, Background, A Journey With Clouds, and To Me Day.

According to BigHit Music, the record would convey the following message:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Earlier, the K-pop artist dropped his first solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music. The tracklist included Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Other K-pop artists who will make a comeback in May 2025 include SEVENTEEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, Jeong Sewoon, Kim Jae-joong, Twice, BIBI, and more.

