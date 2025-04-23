"No wonder they adapt their attitudes"- Fans react to BTS' Jin and TXT's Yeonjun's onscreen chemistry on Run Jin

On April 22, 2025, BTS' Jin and TXT's Yeonjun impressed fans with their onscreen chemistry on Run Jin episode 31, which aired on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel. As the latter entered the classroom, he informally greeted the former, dropping the honorifics. The TXT member further declared that he would like to sit where his right side profile was visible, as he felt he looked better from that angle.

Even during a play where Yeonjun was protecting the other four guests, BTS' Jin removed him from the queue in a funny way, showcasing their brotherhood. Meanwhile, in another game, the rookie idol was seen playfully torturing the Running Wild singer as he continued to tickle him and did not stop the act. Both the K-pop idols continued to giggle and laugh about it.

Subsequently, such clips, in which BTS' Jin and TXT's Yeonjun continued to play with each other and playfully tortured, circulated on social media. It went viral among the fandom, who smiled ear-to-ear watching their onscreen chemistry.

"TXT is basically their sons, no wonder they adapt their attitudes ahahahahahahahahaha," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned BTS' Jin and TXT's Yeonjun pulled out their Hyung and Maknae cards, respectively. They could not get enough of their bickering and playful side.

"Jin pulled out the hyung card (king card) before, so they pulled out the maknaes card in revenge," a fan reacted.

"I mean Seokjin and yeonjun duo is sooooo good like the siblings and confident vibes they give while being 100% funny is something I never thought I needed," a fan shared.

"Seomeone save Yeonjun from BTS It’s always him lmao I love the interactions! Taehyun is so cute and Jin be having a whole sibling energy with Yeonjun, it’s so funny and cute bc he’s the oldest in txt but a baby to him," a fan commented.

The internet users added that they laughed throughout the episode of Run Jin.

"You'd think after being flung into the water a million times and being targeting by everyone in his first Run Jin appearance Yeonjun would learn but nope mans got tortured once again THE WAY EVEN THE EDITORS KNOW BYE," a user reacted.

"I laughed in the whole episode, it was so fun," a user shared.

"This whole ep was Jin and Jun attacking each other," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin will release his second solo album Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music announced the release of his second mini album, Echo, on the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound," the announcement read.

The record will feature seven tracks, namely Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, A Journey with Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.

Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

