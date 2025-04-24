MEOVV's Ella and Narin reveal Park Bo-gum's thoughtful gift following the group's debut 

On April 23, 2025, local time, MEOVV's Ella and Narin talked about the thoughtful gift provided by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum during their appearance on Salon Drip episode 87, titled Rookies nowadays never back out, which was uploaded on the entertainment and variety program's official channel.

Ad

During the conversation, the host, Jang Do-yeon, inquired whether they watch Korean Dramas or movies. In response, Ella confessed she did not see any content but would try to. However, Narin disclosed that she had been tuning in to Park Bo-gum and IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the host asked who played the character of Yang Gwan-sik in the series, to which MEOVV's Narin responded Park Bo-gum. It was mentioned that the male artist and the K-pop idols belonged to the same agency, The Black Label. As they discussed the actor, Ella shared that he gifted them tangerines following the debut.

MEOVV's Naria and Ella disclosed that they would greet Park Bo-gum if they encountered each other in the agency

MEOVV's Ella disclosed she admired Park Bo-gum due to his humble personality. She mentioned she loved the actor as a person. Subsequently, they would run into him many times because they had to do outfit checking at the same place. They added:

Ad

"I love him so much. We run into him often because we do our outfit fitting at the same place, and when we do he greets us so brightly."

Salon Drip's host, Jang Do-yeon, also stated that Park Bo-gum shared the traits of his character, Yang Gwan-sik, from When Life Gives You Tangerines

Ad

For those unversed, When Life Gives You Tangerines featured a star-studded cast, including IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, Park Hae-joon, Kim Seon-ho, Na Moon-hee, Kim Yong-rim, and other personalities. It was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Kim Won-suk and Im Sang-choon, respectively. It featured sixteen episodes. The series aired from March 7 to March 28, 2025.

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"Ae-sun (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) were born in Jeju, South Korea in the 1950's. Ae-sun is a rebellious girl and a lover of books, but she is unable to attend school due to her poor family background. Under this circumstance, she never gives up on her dream of becoming a poet.

Ad

It further reads:

She expresses her feelings freely without hiding anything. Gwan-sik is a sincere and diligent young man. He doesn’t talk that much. Gwan-sik loves only Ae-sun and respects her."

MEOVV is slated to release the first extended play, My Eyes Open Vvide, on May 12, 2025, through The Black Label.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More