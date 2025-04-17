"They'll be one of the 5th gen leader" — Fans celebrates as Prada appoints MEOVV's Gawon as the new brand ambassador

On April 17, 2025, the Italian luxury fashion house Prada officially announced the South Korean girl group MEOVV's Gawon as their brand ambassador. This announcement left netizens proud of the star's accomplishment. The Maison made the announcement through a post on their official X handle.

"Prada is pleased to announce Gawon, South Korean singer and member of the K-pop group MEOVV, as Prada's brand ambassador," the post was captioned.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among fans of her work. The internet users celebrated MEOVV's Gawon for becoming the new Prada ambassador.

"Meovv members have the most expensive aura among other 5th gen girl groups. It's no wonder they were chosen as brand ambassadors. They'll be one of the 5th gen leader. I can see a bright future ahead of them," one X user remarked.

The fandom stated that MEOVV's Gawon was the perfect fit for Prada. They mentioned how multi-talented the artist is.

"Congrats Gawon, she really fits with Prada ! Shes's talented she can sing well, dance, rap too, writes lyrics, she is also a polyglot (she can speak 4/5 languages)," a fan reacted.

"being the only 5th gen idol Prada’s brand ambassador‚ she def has THAT aura," another fan shared.

"Shes the fastest idol to be an ambassador for prada mind you all their ambassadors had to wait 2-3 years and she got picked in 6 months," yet another fan commented.

Many fans were elated to see The Black Label substantially promote MEOVV's Gawon.

"Woaahh so happy for Gawon she's so prettyy, connection is real blacklabel doing their best to promote meovv members!" a user reacted.

"I'm waiting for this moment,so glad because Gawon is really deserve for this.Very good news before comeback," another user shared.

"THIS IS INSANE. CONGRATS FOR BOTH MEOVV AND PRADA. YOU GUYS DESERVE EACH OTHER😭🥹❤️," a user commented.

More about MEOVV's Gawon

MEOVV's Gawon made her official debut with the group on September 6, 2024. They released their digital single Meow through The Black Label and Capitol Records. The 5th gen K-pop band features four other members, including Sooin, Anna, Ella, and Narin.

Subsequently, they released their second digital single Toxic on November 18, 2024. The group is set to release their first extended play titled My Eyes Open VVide on May 12, 2025. Hands Up, one of the tracks from their upcoming EP, is also set to be released on April 28, 2025.

MEOVV was appointed as the brand ambassador for the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris on February 28, 2025.

