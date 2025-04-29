"That's my queen all"- Fans react as G(I)-DLE's Shuhua gives a thoughtful reply to a fan about skin color on Instagram

G(I)-DLE's Shuhua's interaction with a fan about skin color is garnering praise from netizens. On April 27, 2025, the singer posted a series of photos from a photoshoot on her personal Instagram account. Soon, fans started commenting and praising the singer's look in the pictorial.

Ad

Amidst all of this, a fan commented, asking how to get fair skin like the singer.

"Shuhua, do you know how to have a fair skin like you?" the comment read, as translated by an X account @chartsgidle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I don't know, but you know how to love your own skin colour," the idol replied thoughtfully.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the singer for promoting self-acceptance and being comfortable in one's own skin. One fan called her "queen" for her reply.

"Periodt, that's my queen all. Love yourself," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they lauded and called her "confident" and "baby boss."

"We need people like her. She is confident, encouraging, brave yet polite, sassy & mature. Love our baby boss," remarked another fan.

"yes queen!!! i love that she chose to comment on this she gets so many compliments about her skin being white as a sheet and it’s weird," reacted a fan on X.

Ad

"KWEEN, SHE'S MY BIAS FOR A REASON," wrote a fan.

More fan comments expressed that they love it when female K-pop idols do not promote the beauty standards and norms of the industry.

"female kpop idols idgaf attitude has been giving me life! they're so sick and tired of it all!" exclaimed another fan.

"It suits her so well. Shuhua is known for not following standards and rules in this industry," added another fan.

Ad

"i love this side of female kpop idols <3 shuha has always been encouraging her fans lov her so much shes so inspiring," said another fan on X.

More about G(I)-DLE and its member Shuhua

Ad

(G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment in 2018 and consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The group originally had six members, but a member named Soojin left in 2021.

The group is known for their versatility, musicality, and breaking stereotypes by writing and producing most of their own material. They have been acknowledged as one of the most successful girl groups in South Korea outside of the Big 4 record labels.

Ad

G(I)-DLE debuted with the EP, I Am, featuring its lead single, Latata, in May 2018. The group gained prominence with the single, Tomboy, from their studio album, I Never Die, which was released in 2022.

Their next single, Nxde, made them the only artist to have two songs achieve a perfect all-kill in 2022. They also became the first act from an independent label to debut on the US Billboard Pop Airplay chart with a non-English song.

Ad

Shuhua, aka Yeh Shu-hua, is a Taiwanese singer active in South Korea. She trained for two years before debuting with G(I)-DLE. Shuhua performed at the KBS Song Festival Maknae Special Stage in 2020 along with ITZY's Yuna, IZ*ONE's Jang Won-young, and Oh My Girl's Arin.

She also served as a host for the web entertainment show Workdol in 2023. She took a temporary hiatus on February 8, 2024, due to certain health issues but returned in March 2024 for the MLB Seoul Series performance.

Ad

In other news, Shuhua, along with her bandmates, is all set to perform at Summer Sonic 2025 on August 16 and 17, 2025, in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More