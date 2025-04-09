On April 9, 2025, Daily Sports reported that (G)I-DLE will be making a group comeback in May. The group's agency, CUBE Entertainment, confirmed the news through the same publication, stating:

"(G)I-DLE is preparing with the goal of a comeback in May.” Translated by Google.

The group is gearing up for their first full group comeback since the release of their seventh mini-album, I Sway, in July 2024. While they have been busy with individual and international schedules, they are now finalizing their upcoming album.

This comeback is particularly notable as it is their first project as a whole group since renewing their contracts with CUBE Entertainment at the end of last year.

Following the contract renewal, members Minnie and Yuqi have focused on solo activities. Minnie released her debut solo album Her in January 2025, while Yuqi dropped her digital single, Radio Dum Dum, in March 2025.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation for the group's new album. One fan remarked that they are expecting another iconic era from the group.

"Can't wait for (G)I-DLE's May comeback expecting another iconic era," commented a fan on X.

Fan reactions continued on X, to celebrate the group's comeback, with one fan noting that strong competition on the K-charts would finally begin.

"we are finally getting a comeback after TEN MONTHS!!!! WE DID IT NEVIES," commented another fan.

"(G)I-DLE COMEBACK ALERT! Get ready, Neverland — queens (G)I-DLE are reportedly dropping a brand new mini album this May! Who’s ready to be fed again?!" exclaimed another fan.

"finally strong competion on kchart will start. it's only king GD dominating this past months. Its great, but we need much more," remarked another fan.

Fans on X stated that their comeback will be "legendary," while others expressed anticipation for its artistic impact on K-pop. One fan also referred to the group as "Queens" and predicted that they would make a significant impact on the industry.

"I Love (G)I-DLE, thats the biggest fact of all facts. This comeback will be legendary just like all of their comebacks," reacted another fan.

"Yay! Songs that aren't made by corporate committee and music video's that aren't just a bunch of CGI! It's time to bring some actual artistry back to Kpop!" wrote another fan.

"Let’s gooooo, Queens are about to shake up the scene again. can't wait to see them," added another fan.

More about the girl group (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE, formed by CUBE Entertainment, consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Originally a six-member group, Soojin departed in 2021. They are known for their versatility, writing and producing their own music.

Since their debut, (G)I-DLE has gained recognition as one of the most successful K-pop girl groups outside the big four record labels. They entered the music industry with the EP, I Am, and the lead single, Latata.

While their earlier releases were moderately successful, they received widespread recognition with their hit single, Tomboy from their first studio album, I Never Die in 2022. The single topped the Circle Digital Chart and became a commercial success. Their following single, Nxde, debuted on the US Billboard Pop Airplay chart.

In 2023, (G)I-DLE's EP, I feel, featuring the hit single, Queencard, became their third number-one single in South Korea. The album was a major success, selling one million copies in South Korea and two million copies worldwide, according to IFPI.

In other news, the group will participate in Summer Sonic 2025 on August 16 and 17, 2025, in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

