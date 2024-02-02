"Counting her days": Fans hilariously react to (G)I-DLE Yuqi knowing the exact period until the group's contract termination with CUBE Entertainment

On Thursday, February 1, (G)I-DLE's Yuqi made an appearance on the South Korean talk show No Exit, following the release of the group's recent comeback, Wife. During the show, Yuqi talked about several topics, including her recent hobbies, schedules, thoughts on the comeback, and more. The hosts, fired up with several questions, asked her about the remaining time until the group's contract termination with their current agency, CUBE Entertainment.

To this, Yuqi promptly responded, saying that there's a year and three months left. Since the answer was spontaneous and accurate, the hosts teased her about counting down the days until the group's contract termination, likening her to South Korean military servicemen who often keep track of their days until they can leave.

However, she clarified that she loves her company, and she just happened to know the accurate time left until (G)I-DLE's contract termination. Regardless, fans found the incident hilarious and couldn't stop talking about how funny and iconic Yuqi was during the exchange.

(G)I-DLE Yuqi's accurate answer sparks fan buzz about the group's contract termination with CUBE Entertainment

On January 22, the five-piece K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, under CUBE Entertainment, released a pre-release track, Wife, for their then-upcoming full-length album, 2 with the title track, Super Lady. Following the album's release, fans have not only been ecstatic about the new and energetic music but also eagerly anticipated the promotional activities that accompany comebacks.

Naturally, the member made an appearance on the No Exit talk show, discussing various topics revolving around her life as a K-pop idol and her group's recent music release. Among the several questions that the host prepared for her, he also asked about her personal Instagram account. While he praised her for garnering around 8 million followers, he also asked why she doesn't follow anyone else on Instagram.

In response, Yuqi explained that she wants to follow a lot of people, but her agency, CUBE Entertainment, doesn't permit her to do so. This naturally led to a follow-up question from the host, inquiring about the group's contract termination with CUBE Entertainment. In the K-pop industry, groups and agencies often run on a seven-year initial contract, after which an automatic termination takes place between the two parties unless both parties decide to renew the contract.

Given that (G)I-DLE's been active in the industry for quite a while, people were naturally curious as to how long was left until contract termination. To this, the idol immediately said,

"Only one year and three months left."

Yuqi's enthusiasm and accuracy about the contract termination naturally made the hosts laugh at how she was counting her days with the company. When the hosts teased her for the same, the idol began to panic and stated that she loved her agency very much.

"You're literally over the moon. You're counting your days aren't you? I've never seen you smile so big. That was your only genuine moment."

The co-host even stated that she sounded like military men who often count the left until they can go back home.

"Do you know how it seems? When guys in military count down their discharge date, they literally count every single day."

While Yuqi ended the topic by stating that she loves CUBE Entertainment, fans still found her answer to the question hilarious and couldn't stop talking about it.