"Getting all the respect and love she deserves"- Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie gets emotional at Korea concert amid 'The Ruby Experience' criticism

On March 14, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie held the final show of The Ruby Experience at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The concert marked the last stop of her first solo tour, which began in Los Angeles on March 6, 2025. While the event marked a notable moment in her solo career, it also came amid criticism regarding the concert’s length and ticket prices.

According to the reports by OSEN on March 16, some complained about the show’s 75-minute duration, which was shorter than expected. Others debated the high ticket prices. They questioned whether the concert’s length justified the cost. Despite these discussions, many supporters defended the event, highlighting its performances and production.

During the Seoul concert, Jennie became emotional while addressing the audience. As she reflected on her solo journey and the support she received, her voice wavered, and she took a moment to compose herself. As per Korea JoongAng Daily, she said,

"I promised myself I wouldn’t cry … but honestly, after releasing my album and receiving so much love and support, it was hard to take it all in. But seeing all of you here tonight with my own eyes … I just feel so grateful and so, so happy."

Fans took to social media after the concert to react to the moment. Many expressed support for the star. They stated that she deserved recognition and appreciation for her work. An X user, @jnkdives, wrote,

"seeing this makes me emotional cause you had to be there at that time when everyone turned their backs on her and now she’s finally getting all the respect and love she deserves im so so proud of you jennie."

Some highlighted that despite criticism, her performance was worth the appreciation she was getting.

"the way she was trying not to get emotional . take it all in jennie, you deserve allllllll the love," an X user wrote.

"you deserved all the love and support you’re getting rn my love," another fan remarked.

"This is making me so .. been a fan since solo era and now she can finally released her craft to the world!!! I'm so proud!!! We love you j," a person commented.

"The more i see videos of her the more i love Jennie . She's such a sweetheart . She deserves all the love & best things in life," anoter netizen added.

Fans cheered in response, showing their encouragement, while some expressed their pride in the idol.

"this is def her "i made it" moment im so proud of her," a fan commented.

"i'm soo soooo proud of you my nini, thank you for making this album, you did such a great job, we love UU," a netizen added.

"YOU’VE DONE IT GURL WE’RE SO PROUD OF YOU," a fan remarked.

Jennie’s solo album, setlist, and a star-studded finale of The Ruby Experience

Jennie released her debut solo album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025. The album featured 15 tracks, including like Jennie, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike), and Twin. Notably, it marked her first solo project since leaving YG Entertainment for solo activities and establishing her label, ODD ATELIER.

Jennie launched The Ruby Experience tour to promote the album, which included stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul. The concert featured a live performance of all songs from Ruby, with a setlist that included:

Intro: JANE with FKJ

Start a War

Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)

Mantra

Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)

ZEN

Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino & Kali Uchis)

Seoul City

Like Jennie

With the IE (way up)

ExtraL

F.T.S.

Filter

Starlight

Twin

The final show in Seoul attracted a high-profile guest list, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé attending to support her bandmate. Other notable attendees included TWICE’s Jihyo, Red Velvet’s Irene, Wendy, and Yeri, as well as all five members of NewJeans. SEVENTEEN’s Dino, EXO’s D.O., GOT7’s BamBam, and BIGBANG’s Daesung were also present.

The event also included top actors such as Kim Ji-won, Jung Ho-yeon, and Hyeri. Music industry figures like Zico and international producer Mike WiLL Made-It were also present.

All tracks from the singer's solo album are available to stream on every major music streaming platform.

