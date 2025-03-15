"IDOL OF IDOLS THE JENNIE RUBY JANE" - Fans react as Kim Ji-won, NJZ, Red Velvet’s Irene, and more attend The Ruby Experience in Seoul

Jennie's The Ruby Experience in Seoul turned out to be a star-studded event. The concert was held on March 15, 2025, following the release of the singer's solo studio album Ruby. This concert was the second of three locations, the other two being Los Angeles and New York.

The Seoul leg of The Ruby Experience saw the who's who of the Korean entertainment industry marking their attendance. Queen of Tears star Kim Ji-won, NJZ, Red Velvet's Irene and Yeri, BLACKPINK's Rose, Yoo Jae-suk, and others were present. Fans were delighted to see the stars come in support of the Mantra singer. Here's how they reacted:

"IDOL OF IDOLS THE JENNIE RUBY JANE," an excited fan wrote.

Ranging from appreciation to humor, the fans had a field day seeing these popular names supporting Jennie. Here's how they reacted:

"She’s imviting the whole Korea atp" an user wrote.

"she’s literally korea’s favorite" a fan wrote.

"She’s the cool kid with a circle of cool friends" another fan wrote.

Fans pointed out how the concert culture differs for celebrities in South Korea and the US. With several of them flocking to the stands without special VIP barricades, the South Korean concert culture was applauded for its openness.

The fans also said that the Love Hangover singer's concert drew a variety of artists and also jokingly mentioned that the concert had more celebrities present than the awards show MAMA. They said:

"fan culture is so different here vs america because when celebs in america attend concerts they have to have 15 levels of security but other countries they can just feel free to sit amongst fans" a fan wrote.

"Jennie really got 2nd gen, 3rd gen, 4th gen and 5th gen idols, kdrama actors, nation’s MC, variety show PDs, brand marketing teams ALL pulling up to her first solo concert...THE it girl fr" another fan replied.

"I think her concert had more idols than MAMA" a user wrote

Jennie's solo album Ruby, The Ruby Experience concert, and other achievements

Jennie released her first solo studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025. A few days before the album's release, she had held a listening party for a select few fans in Seoul. The listening party was hosted by Zico. Additionally, a listening party was also held in select cities worldwide, sans Jennie's presence.

The Ruby Experience concert was first held in LA right after the album's release. The idol had pledged to donate a share of the concert proceedings toward wildfire relief. The next stop of the concert was in New York on March 10 and a concluding stop in Seoul on March 15.

Upon the album's release, the songs debuted on several worldwide music charts, including Apple Music and Spotify. Currently, she is the only K-pop soloist to have all songs of her album chart on the Apple Music Daily Worldwide Music Chart. Nine out of 15 songs of the album also charted on the Top 100 Daily Music Chart on Apple Music.

