34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS members, BABYMONSTER, TXT & others lead

The 34th Seoul Music Awards has officially announced its list of nominees and kicked off fan voting. The annual event is known for recognizing outstanding achievements in K-pop. It will take place at Inspire Arena on June 21, 2025. BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, and more, along with BABYMONSTER, TXT, and many others, are leading the nominations.
Voting for the awards is being conducted through the official K-POP SEOUL app, along with affiliated platforms like My One Pick and Fandom Chart. The voting process is divided into two rounds. The first round is scheduled from March 24 at noon KST to April 12 at 11:59 PM KST. The second round will run from April 21 at noon KST to May 10 at 11:59 PM KST.
Fans will have the opportunity to support their favorite artists across key categories. It will include the Main Prize, Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, and Hallyu Special Award. The winners will be determined based on voting results and will be revealed during the ceremony.
Some categories in the Seoul Music Awards, such as the Popularity Award (domestic voting), Hallyu Special Award (overseas voting), and K-POP SEOUL CHOICE (Group/Solo), rely entirely on fan participation. This makes the voting process even more significant for global K-pop enthusiasts.
Artists who released music between January 2024 and March 2025 were considered for nominations in the 2025 Seoul Music Awards. The selections will be based on Circle Chart data. This ensures that only the most impactful performers of the year are included.
34th Seoul Music Awards 2025: Complete list of nominations
The Seoul Music Awards was first held in 1990. Here is the complete list of all the nominations for the 34th Seoul Music Awards.
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards MAIN PRIZE:
- RIIZE
- Kang Daniel
- Young Tak
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- TWS
- TXT
- Stray Kids
- Lee Chan-won
- BTS
- ATEEZ
- IU
- ZEROBASEONE
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT DREAM
- D.O. (EXO)
- Jimin (BTS)
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- Jeong Dong-won
- NCT WISH
- Jin (BTS)
- RM (BTS)
- ENHYPEN
- DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
- NCT 127
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- PLAVE
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- UNIS
- (G)I-DLE
- GOT7
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- MEOVV
- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BABYMONSTER
- BSS
- BIBI
- BTOB
- xikers
- IVE
- ILLIT
- NMIXX
- Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
- ONE PACT
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- izna
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- ECLIPSE
- Lim Young-woong
- ITZY
- JxW
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- ZICO (Block B)
- Kep1er
- QWER
- Crush
- KISS OF LIFE
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Hwang Ga-ram
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards KOREAN WAVE AWARD:
- Jungkook (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- TXT
- Jimin (BTS)
- IU
- UNIS
- DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
- RIIZE
- Lee Chan-won
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- BTS
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- ATEEZ
- BABYMONSTER
- NCT WISH
- D.O. (EXO)
- NCT DREAM
- (G)I-DLE
- RM (BTS)
- GOT7
- Kang Daniel
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BSS
- BIBI
- BTOB
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- xikers
- IVE
- ILLIT
- aespa
- NMIXX
- NCT 127
- ENHYPEN
- Young Tak
- Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
- ONE PACT
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- izna
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- ECLIPSE
- Lim Young-woong
- ITZY
- Jeong Dong-won
- JxW
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- ZEROBASEONE
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- Zico (Block B)
- Jin (BTS)
- Kep1er
- QWER
- Crush
- KISS OF LIFE
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
- TWS
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- PLAVE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Hwang Ga-ram
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards ROOKIE AWARD:
- Hearts2Hearts
- NouerA
- MADEIN
- MEOVV
- ODD YOUTH
- NEWBEAT
- izna
- KickFlip
- 3PIECE
- KiiiKiii
- DIGNITY
- LOVEON
- BlingOne
- SAY MY NAME
- ARrC
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards BALLAD AWARD:
- number one girl- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Love wins all- IU
- Candy- SEVENTEEN
- From- PLAVE
- Igloo- KISS OF LIFE
- I Think I Did- Yoo Hwe-seung (N.Flying)
- Remember Me- Hwagok-dong green frog
- I'm Firefly- Hwang Ga-ram
- If You Ask Me What Love Is- Roy Kim
- Hold Me Back- Heize
- Love You With All My Heart- Crush
- Bam Yang Gang- BIBI
- Spring Snow- 10cm
- Old Song- SBS Hanbam
- Warmth- Lim Young-woong
- Heavenly fate- Lee Chung-sub
- Coming of Age Story- Lee Mu-jin
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards TROT AWARD:
- Lee Chan-wan
- Young Tak
- Hong Jin-young
- Jang Min-ho
- Jeong Dng-won
- Choi Soo-ho
- Park Ji-hyeon
- Kim Young-bin
- Kang Moon-kyung
- Kang Jin
- Kang Hyeyeon
- Kim Da-hyun
- Kim So-yeon
- Kim Soo-chan
- Kim Yang
- Kim Yonja
- Kim Yong-im
- Kim Junsu
- Kim Tae-yeon
- Kim Hee-jae
- Na Yeong
- Na Tae-joo
- Nam Seung-min
- Nam Jin
- MARIA
- MaIjin
- Miss Kim
- Min Soo-hyun (BTF4)
- Park Min-su (BTF4)
- Park Seo-jin
- Park Hye-sin
- Bae A-hyun
- Son Bin-ah
- Son Tae-jin
- Song Ga-in
- Shin Seong
- Shin Seung-tae
- Shin Yu
- Ahn Sung-hoon
- Yang Jieun
- Enoch
- Oh Yu-jin
- YOYOMI
- Eun Ga-eun
- Lim Young-woong
- Jeon Yu-jin
- Jung Mi-ae
- Jung Seo-joo
- Jung Min-jo
- Jinsung
- Jin UK
- Jin Hae-sung
- J.Lee
- Choi Jae-myung
- HYUKJIN
- Chun-gil
- Taejin-ah
- Hongja
- Hong Ji-yun
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards R&B, Hip Hop Award:
- RM (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- j-hope (BTS)
- BOBBY (iKON)
- Daniel Jikal
- Jay Park
- BIBI
- B.I
- BE'O
- I.M (MONSTA X)
- HOONY (WINNER)
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Hi
- ZICO (Block B)
- Heize
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards O.S.T Award:
- An Unknown Life- Young Tak
- BACK PACKER- Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook
- Can't Stop- TXT
- Close to You- Jin (BTS)
- A Day- Jongho (ATEEZ)
- The First Moment- Winter (aespa)
- My Destiny- Seungmin (Stray Kids)
- Love You With All My Heart- Crush
- Sudden Shower- ECLIPSE
- Star- N.Flying
- A-YO- LUCY
- Dreaming- Ahn Yu-jin (IVE)
- Playing Pretend- Sam Kim
- Say My Name- Yoo Yeon-seok
- Stand By Me- Elaine
- Our Timeless Moments- Lee-hi
- One Day- Sohyang
- She Woke Me Up- Kang Seung-yoon (WINNER)
- Whenever, Wherever- Roy Kim
- I'll Take You In My Arms- Son Tae-jin
- I Think I Did- N.Flying
- Like A Dream- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
- Always With You- Paul Kim
- Tomorrow- MeloMance
- In Love With You- Ha Sung-woon
- Maru is a Puppy- Haewon (NMIXX)
- We Don't Stop- PLAVE
- LIKE THAT TIME WHEN I SENT YO WITH SMILE- LeeJean
- Like the Wind Didn't Blow- Mr. Choi (Yanbian)
- The Rose of Versailles- FT Island
- Spring days pass- Jo Yu-ri
- Spring Snow- 10cm
- Ask Out- Jung Seunghwan
- In Our Lives- Lee Mu-jin
- So Sick- Annyeong
- Eternity- DK (DECEMBER)
- All Our Days- Kim Feel
- Our Days- Baek-A
- Such a Day Female Ver.- Oh Naye
- ETERNITY reprise- Hee Sang-byun
- Heavenly fate- Lee Chang-sub
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- GROUP:
- RIIZE
- BTS
- BABYMONSTER
- TXT
- UNIS
- ZEROBASEONE
- Kep1er
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- TWS
- SEVENTEEN
- NCT WISH
- ATEEZ
- tripleS
- Stray Kids
- IVE
- ENHYPEN
- ONE PACT
- (G)I-DLE
- GOT7
- NewJeans
- THE BOYZ
- DAY6
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- BSS
- BTOB
- xikers
- ILLIT
- aespa
- NMIXX
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- izna
- ECLIPSE
- ITZY
- JxW
- QWER
- KISS OF LIFE
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- PLAVE
- P1Harmony
- FIFTY FIFTY
The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- Solo:
- Lee Chan-won
- Young Tak
- Jungkook (BTS)
- Jimin (BTS)
- G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
- IU
- Doyoung (NCT 127)
- Kang Daniel
- Baekhyun (EXO)
- RM (BTS)
- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
- Jin (BTS)
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- D.O. (EXO)
- Rose (BLACKPINK)
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- Minnie (G)I-DLE)
- Park Ji-hyeon
- BIBI
- Yuqi (G)I-DLE)
- Lee Mu-jin
- Lee Young-ji
- Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
- Lim Young-woong
- Jeong Dong-won
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- ZICO (Block B)
- Crush
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
- Hwang Garam
The Rising Star category began its voting on February 24. It has also gained attention. It first featured 60 contenders, and then only 30 advanced to the second round. Now, the final 10 have been chosen to compete for the award.