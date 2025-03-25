  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • 34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS members, BABYMONSTER, TXT & others lead

34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS members, BABYMONSTER, TXT & others lead

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Mar 25, 2025 17:07 GMT
34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, &amp; more (Images via X/@bts_bighit , @YGBABYMONSTER_ &amp; @TXT_bighit)
34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, & more (Images via X/@bts_bighit , @YGBABYMONSTER_ & @TXT_bighit)

The 34th Seoul Music Awards has officially announced its list of nominees and kicked off fan voting. The annual event is known for recognizing outstanding achievements in K-pop. It will take place at Inspire Arena on June 21, 2025. BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, and more, along with BABYMONSTER, TXT, and many others, are leading the nominations.

Ad

Voting for the awards is being conducted through the official K-POP SEOUL app, along with affiliated platforms like My One Pick and Fandom Chart. The voting process is divided into two rounds. The first round is scheduled from March 24 at noon KST to April 12 at 11:59 PM KST. The second round will run from April 21 at noon KST to May 10 at 11:59 PM KST.

Fans will have the opportunity to support their favorite artists across key categories. It will include the Main Prize, Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, and Hallyu Special Award. The winners will be determined based on voting results and will be revealed during the ceremony.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Some categories in the Seoul Music Awards, such as the Popularity Award (domestic voting), Hallyu Special Award (overseas voting), and K-POP SEOUL CHOICE (Group/Solo), rely entirely on fan participation. This makes the voting process even more significant for global K-pop enthusiasts.

Artists who released music between January 2024 and March 2025 were considered for nominations in the 2025 Seoul Music Awards. The selections will be based on Circle Chart data. This ensures that only the most impactful performers of the year are included.

Ad

34th Seoul Music Awards 2025: Complete list of nominations

The Seoul Music Awards was first held in 1990. Here is the complete list of all the nominations for the 34th Seoul Music Awards.

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards MAIN PRIZE:

  1. RIIZE
  2. Kang Daniel
  3. Young Tak
  4. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
  5. TWS
  6. TXT
  7. Stray Kids
  8. Lee Chan-won
  9. BTS
  10. ATEEZ
  11. IU
  12. ZEROBASEONE
  13. SEVENTEEN
  14. NCT DREAM
  15. D.O. (EXO)
  16. Jimin (BTS)
  17. Baekhyun (EXO)
  18. Jeong Dong-won
  19. NCT WISH
  20. Jin (BTS)
  21. RM (BTS)
  22. ENHYPEN
  23. DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
  24. NCT 127
  25. Jennie (BLACKPINK)
  26. PLAVE
  27. Wendy (Red Velvet)
  28. Rose (BLACKPINK)
  29. aespa
  30. BOYNEXTDOOR
  31. Jungkook (BTS)
  32. LE SSERAFIM
  33. UNIS
  34. (G)I-DLE
  35. GOT7
  36. Nayeon (TWICE)
  37. NewJeans
  38. THE BOYZ
  39. DAY6
  40. MEOVV
  41. Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
  42. Park Ji-hyeon
  43. BABYMONSTER
  44. BSS
  45. BIBI
  46. BTOB
  47. xikers
  48. IVE
  49. ILLIT
  50. NMIXX
  51. Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
  52. ONE PACT
  53. Lee Mu-jin
  54. Lee Young-ji
  55. izna
  56. Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
  57. ECLIPSE
  58. Lim Young-woong
  59. ITZY
  60. JxW
  61. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
  62. ZICO (Block B)
  63. Kep1er
  64. QWER
  65. Crush
  66. KISS OF LIFE
  67. Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
  68. TREASURE
  69. tripleS
  70. TWICE
  71. P1Harmony
  72. FIFTY FIFTY
  73. Hwang Ga-ram
Ad
Ad

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards KOREAN WAVE AWARD:

  1. Jungkook (BTS)
  2. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
  3. TXT
  4. Jimin (BTS)
  5. IU
  6. UNIS
  7. DOYOUNG (NCT 127)
  8. RIIZE
  9. Lee Chan-won
  10. Baekhyun (EXO)
  11. BTS
  12. BOYNEXTDOOR
  13. ATEEZ
  14. BABYMONSTER
  15. NCT WISH
  16. D.O. (EXO)
  17. NCT DREAM
  18. (G)I-DLE
  19. RM (BTS)
  20. GOT7
  21. Kang Daniel
  22. Nayeon (TWICE)
  23. NewJeans
  24. THE BOYZ
  25. DAY6
  26. Rose (BLACKPINK)
  27. LE SSERAFIM
  28. MEOVV
  29. Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
  30. Park Ji-hyeon
  31. BSS
  32. BIBI
  33. BTOB
  34. SEVENTEEN
  35. Stray Kids
  36. xikers
  37. IVE
  38. ILLIT
  39. aespa
  40. NMIXX
  41. NCT 127
  42. ENHYPEN
  43. Young Tak
  44. Yuqi ((G)I-DLE)
  45. ONE PACT
  46. Wendy (Red Velvet)
  47. Lee Mu-jin
  48. Lee Young-ji
  49. izna
  50. Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
  51. ECLIPSE
  52. Lim Young-woong
  53. ITZY
  54. Jeong Dong-won
  55. JxW
  56. Jennie (BLACKPINK)
  57. ZEROBASEONE
  58. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
  59. Zico (Block B)
  60. Jin (BTS)
  61. Kep1er
  62. QWER
  63. Crush
  64. KISS OF LIFE
  65. Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
  66. TWS
  67. TREASURE
  68. tripleS
  69. TWICE
  70. PLAVE
  71. P1Harmony
  72. FIFTY FIFTY
  73. Hwang Ga-ram
Ad

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards ROOKIE AWARD:

  1. Hearts2Hearts
  2. NouerA
  3. MADEIN
  4. MEOVV
  5. ODD YOUTH
  6. NEWBEAT
  7. izna
  8. KickFlip
  9. 3PIECE
  10. KiiiKiii
  11. DIGNITY
  12. LOVEON
  13. BlingOne
  14. SAY MY NAME
  15. ARrC

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards BALLAD AWARD:

  1. number one girl- Rose (BLACKPINK)
  2. Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)- Jennie (BLACKPINK)
  3. Love wins all- IU
  4. Candy- SEVENTEEN
  5. From- PLAVE
  6. Igloo- KISS OF LIFE
  7. I Think I Did- Yoo Hwe-seung (N.Flying)
  8. Remember Me- Hwagok-dong green frog
  9. I'm Firefly- Hwang Ga-ram
  10. If You Ask Me What Love Is- Roy Kim
  11. Hold Me Back- Heize
  12. Love You With All My Heart- Crush
  13. Bam Yang Gang- BIBI
  14. Spring Snow- 10cm
  15. Old Song- SBS Hanbam
  16. Warmth- Lim Young-woong
  17. Heavenly fate- Lee Chung-sub
  18. Coming of Age Story- Lee Mu-jin
Ad

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards TROT AWARD:

  1. Lee Chan-wan
  2. Young Tak
  3. Hong Jin-young
  4. Jang Min-ho
  5. Jeong Dng-won
  6. Choi Soo-ho
  7. Park Ji-hyeon
  8. Kim Young-bin
  9. Kang Moon-kyung
  10. Kang Jin
  11. Kang Hyeyeon
  12. Kim Da-hyun
  13. Kim So-yeon
  14. Kim Soo-chan
  15. Kim Yang
  16. Kim Yonja
  17. Kim Yong-im
  18. Kim Junsu
  19. Kim Tae-yeon
  20. Kim Hee-jae
  21. Na Yeong
  22. Na Tae-joo
  23. Nam Seung-min
  24. Nam Jin
  25. MARIA
  26. MaIjin
  27. Miss Kim
  28. Min Soo-hyun (BTF4)
  29. Park Min-su (BTF4)
  30. Park Seo-jin
  31. Park Hye-sin
  32. Bae A-hyun
  33. Son Bin-ah
  34. Son Tae-jin
  35. Song Ga-in
  36. Shin Seong
  37. Shin Seung-tae
  38. Shin Yu
  39. Ahn Sung-hoon
  40. Yang Jieun
  41. Enoch
  42. Oh Yu-jin
  43. YOYOMI
  44. Eun Ga-eun
  45. Lim Young-woong
  46. Jeon Yu-jin
  47. Jung Mi-ae
  48. Jung Seo-joo
  49. Jung Min-jo
  50. Jinsung
  51. Jin UK
  52. Jin Hae-sung
  53. J.Lee
  54. Choi Jae-myung
  55. HYUKJIN
  56. Chun-gil
  57. Taejin-ah
  58. Hongja
  59. Hong Ji-yun

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards R&B, Hip Hop Award:

  1. RM (BTS)
  2. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
  3. j-hope (BTS)
  4. BOBBY (iKON)
  5. Daniel Jikal
  6. Jay Park
  7. BIBI
  8. B.I
  9. BE'O
  10. I.M (MONSTA X)
  11. HOONY (WINNER)
  12. Lee Young-ji
  13. Lee Hi
  14. ZICO (Block B)
  15. Heize
Ad
Ad

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards O.S.T Award:

  1. An Unknown Life- Young Tak
  2. BACK PACKER- Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook
  3. Can't Stop- TXT
  4. Close to You- Jin (BTS)
  5. A Day- Jongho (ATEEZ)
  6. The First Moment- Winter (aespa)
  7. My Destiny- Seungmin (Stray Kids)
  8. Love You With All My Heart- Crush
  9. Sudden Shower- ECLIPSE
  10. Star- N.Flying
  11. A-YO- LUCY
  12. Dreaming- Ahn Yu-jin (IVE)
  13. Playing Pretend- Sam Kim
  14. Say My Name- Yoo Yeon-seok
  15. Stand By Me- Elaine
  16. Our Timeless Moments- Lee-hi
  17. One Day- Sohyang
  18. She Woke Me Up- Kang Seung-yoon (WINNER)
  19. Whenever, Wherever- Roy Kim
  20. I'll Take You In My Arms- Son Tae-jin
  21. I Think I Did- N.Flying
  22. Like A Dream- Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
  23. Always With You- Paul Kim
  24. Tomorrow- MeloMance
  25. In Love With You- Ha Sung-woon
  26. Maru is a Puppy- Haewon (NMIXX)
  27. We Don't Stop- PLAVE
  28. LIKE THAT TIME WHEN I SENT YO WITH SMILE- LeeJean
  29. Like the Wind Didn't Blow- Mr. Choi (Yanbian)
  30. The Rose of Versailles- FT Island
  31. Spring days pass- Jo Yu-ri
  32. Spring Snow- 10cm
  33. Ask Out- Jung Seunghwan
  34. In Our Lives- Lee Mu-jin
  35. So Sick- Annyeong
  36. Eternity- DK (DECEMBER)
  37. All Our Days- Kim Feel
  38. Our Days- Baek-A
  39. Such a Day Female Ver.- Oh Naye
  40. ETERNITY reprise- Hee Sang-byun
  41. Heavenly fate- Lee Chang-sub
Ad

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- GROUP:

  1. RIIZE
  2. BTS
  3. BABYMONSTER
  4. TXT
  5. UNIS
  6. ZEROBASEONE
  7. Kep1er
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR
  9. TWS
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. NCT WISH
  12. ATEEZ
  13. tripleS
  14. Stray Kids
  15. IVE
  16. ENHYPEN
  17. ONE PACT
  18. (G)I-DLE
  19. GOT7
  20. NewJeans
  21. THE BOYZ
  22. DAY6
  23. LE SSERAFIM
  24. MEOVV
  25. BSS
  26. BTOB
  27. xikers
  28. ILLIT
  29. aespa
  30. NMIXX
  31. NCT 127
  32. NCT DREAM
  33. izna
  34. ECLIPSE
  35. ITZY
  36. JxW
  37. QWER
  38. KISS OF LIFE
  39. TREASURE
  40. TWICE
  41. PLAVE
  42. P1Harmony
  43. FIFTY FIFTY

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- Solo:

  1. Lee Chan-won
  2. Young Tak
  3. Jungkook (BTS)
  4. Jimin (BTS)
  5. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
  6. IU
  7. Doyoung (NCT 127)
  8. Kang Daniel
  9. Baekhyun (EXO)
  10. RM (BTS)
  11. Jennie (BLACKPINK)
  12. Jin (BTS)
  13. Wendy (Red Velvet)
  14. D.O. (EXO)
  15. Rose (BLACKPINK)
  16. Nayeon (TWICE)
  17. Minnie (G)I-DLE)
  18. Park Ji-hyeon
  19. BIBI
  20. Yuqi (G)I-DLE)
  21. Lee Mu-jin
  22. Lee Young-ji
  23. Lee Chang-sub (BTOB)
  24. Lim Young-woong
  25. Jeong Dong-won
  26. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
  27. ZICO (Block B)
  28. Crush
  29. Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
  30. Hwang Garam
Ad

The Rising Star category began its voting on February 24. It has also gained attention. It first featured 60 contenders, and then only 30 advanced to the second round. Now, the final 10 have been chosen to compete for the award.

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी