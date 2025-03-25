34th Seoul Music Awards Japan: Full nominations list, how to vote, and more as BTS members, BABYMONSTER, TXT & others lead

The 34th Seoul Music Awards has officially announced its list of nominees and kicked off fan voting. The annual event is known for recognizing outstanding achievements in K-pop. It will take place at Inspire Arena on June 21, 2025. BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, and more, along with BABYMONSTER, TXT, and many others, are leading the nominations.

Voting for the awards is being conducted through the official K-POP SEOUL app, along with affiliated platforms like My One Pick and Fandom Chart. The voting process is divided into two rounds. The first round is scheduled from March 24 at noon KST to April 12 at 11:59 PM KST. The second round will run from April 21 at noon KST to May 10 at 11:59 PM KST.

Fans will have the opportunity to support their favorite artists across key categories. It will include the Main Prize, Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, and Hallyu Special Award. The winners will be determined based on voting results and will be revealed during the ceremony.

Some categories in the Seoul Music Awards, such as the Popularity Award (domestic voting), Hallyu Special Award (overseas voting), and K-POP SEOUL CHOICE (Group/Solo), rely entirely on fan participation. This makes the voting process even more significant for global K-pop enthusiasts.

Artists who released music between January 2024 and March 2025 were considered for nominations in the 2025 Seoul Music Awards. The selections will be based on Circle Chart data. This ensures that only the most impactful performers of the year are included.

34th Seoul Music Awards 2025: Complete list of nominations

The Seoul Music Awards was first held in 1990. Here is the complete list of all the nominations for the 34th Seoul Music Awards.

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards MAIN PRIZE:

RIIZE Kang Daniel Young Tak G-Dragon (BIGBANG) TWS TXT Stray Kids Lee Chan-won BTS ATEEZ IU ZEROBASEONE SEVENTEEN NCT DREAM D.O. (EXO) Jimin (BTS) Baekhyun (EXO) Jeong Dong-won NCT WISH Jin (BTS) RM (BTS) ENHYPEN DOYOUNG (NCT 127) NCT 127 Jennie (BLACKPINK) PLAVE Wendy (Red Velvet) Rose (BLACKPINK) aespa BOYNEXTDOOR Jungkook (BTS) LE SSERAFIM UNIS (G)I-DLE GOT7 Nayeon (TWICE) NewJeans THE BOYZ DAY6 MEOVV Minnie ((G)I-DLE) Park Ji-hyeon BABYMONSTER BSS BIBI BTOB xikers IVE ILLIT NMIXX Yuqi ((G)I-DLE) ONE PACT Lee Mu-jin Lee Young-ji izna Lee Chang-sub (BTOB) ECLIPSE Lim Young-woong ITZY JxW Jisoo (BLACKPINK) ZICO (Block B) Kep1er QWER Crush KISS OF LIFE Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) TREASURE tripleS TWICE P1Harmony FIFTY FIFTY Hwang Ga-ram

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards KOREAN WAVE AWARD:

Jungkook (BTS) G-Dragon (BIGBANG) TXT Jimin (BTS) IU UNIS DOYOUNG (NCT 127) RIIZE Lee Chan-won Baekhyun (EXO) BTS BOYNEXTDOOR ATEEZ BABYMONSTER NCT WISH D.O. (EXO) NCT DREAM (G)I-DLE RM (BTS) GOT7 Kang Daniel Nayeon (TWICE) NewJeans THE BOYZ DAY6 Rose (BLACKPINK) LE SSERAFIM MEOVV Minnie ((G)I-DLE) Park Ji-hyeon BSS BIBI BTOB SEVENTEEN Stray Kids xikers IVE ILLIT aespa NMIXX NCT 127 ENHYPEN Young Tak Yuqi ((G)I-DLE) ONE PACT Wendy (Red Velvet) Lee Mu-jin Lee Young-ji izna Lee Chang-sub (BTOB) ECLIPSE Lim Young-woong ITZY Jeong Dong-won JxW Jennie (BLACKPINK) ZEROBASEONE Jisoo (BLACKPINK) Zico (Block B) Jin (BTS) Kep1er QWER Crush KISS OF LIFE Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) TWS TREASURE tripleS TWICE PLAVE P1Harmony FIFTY FIFTY Hwang Ga-ram

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards ROOKIE AWARD:

Hearts2Hearts NouerA MADEIN MEOVV ODD YOUTH NEWBEAT izna KickFlip 3PIECE KiiiKiii DIGNITY LOVEON BlingOne SAY MY NAME ARrC

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards BALLAD AWARD:

number one girl- Rose (BLACKPINK) Handlebars (ft. Dua Lipa)- Jennie (BLACKPINK) Love wins all- IU Candy- SEVENTEEN From- PLAVE Igloo- KISS OF LIFE I Think I Did- Yoo Hwe-seung (N.Flying) Remember Me- Hwagok-dong green frog I'm Firefly- Hwang Ga-ram If You Ask Me What Love Is- Roy Kim Hold Me Back- Heize Love You With All My Heart- Crush Bam Yang Gang- BIBI Spring Snow- 10cm Old Song- SBS Hanbam Warmth- Lim Young-woong Heavenly fate- Lee Chung-sub Coming of Age Story- Lee Mu-jin

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards TROT AWARD:

Lee Chan-wan Young Tak Hong Jin-young Jang Min-ho Jeong Dng-won Choi Soo-ho Park Ji-hyeon Kim Young-bin Kang Moon-kyung Kang Jin Kang Hyeyeon Kim Da-hyun Kim So-yeon Kim Soo-chan Kim Yang Kim Yonja Kim Yong-im Kim Junsu Kim Tae-yeon Kim Hee-jae Na Yeong Na Tae-joo Nam Seung-min Nam Jin MARIA MaIjin Miss Kim Min Soo-hyun (BTF4) Park Min-su (BTF4) Park Seo-jin Park Hye-sin Bae A-hyun Son Bin-ah Son Tae-jin Song Ga-in Shin Seong Shin Seung-tae Shin Yu Ahn Sung-hoon Yang Jieun Enoch Oh Yu-jin YOYOMI Eun Ga-eun Lim Young-woong Jeon Yu-jin Jung Mi-ae Jung Seo-joo Jung Min-jo Jinsung Jin UK Jin Hae-sung J.Lee Choi Jae-myung HYUKJIN Chun-gil Taejin-ah Hongja Hong Ji-yun

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards R&B, Hip Hop Award:

RM (BTS) G-Dragon (BIGBANG) j-hope (BTS) BOBBY (iKON) Daniel Jikal Jay Park BIBI B.I BE'O I.M (MONSTA X) HOONY (WINNER) Lee Young-ji Lee Hi ZICO (Block B) Heize

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards O.S.T Award:

An Unknown Life- Young Tak BACK PACKER- Seok Matthew, Park Gun-wook Can't Stop- TXT Close to You- Jin (BTS) A Day- Jongho (ATEEZ) The First Moment- Winter (aespa) My Destiny- Seungmin (Stray Kids) Love You With All My Heart- Crush Sudden Shower- ECLIPSE Star- N.Flying A-YO- LUCY Dreaming- Ahn Yu-jin (IVE) Playing Pretend- Sam Kim Say My Name- Yoo Yeon-seok Stand By Me- Elaine Our Timeless Moments- Lee-hi One Day- Sohyang She Woke Me Up- Kang Seung-yoon (WINNER) Whenever, Wherever- Roy Kim I'll Take You In My Arms- Son Tae-jin I Think I Did- N.Flying Like A Dream- Minnie ((G)I-DLE) Always With You- Paul Kim Tomorrow- MeloMance In Love With You- Ha Sung-woon Maru is a Puppy- Haewon (NMIXX) We Don't Stop- PLAVE LIKE THAT TIME WHEN I SENT YO WITH SMILE- LeeJean Like the Wind Didn't Blow- Mr. Choi (Yanbian) The Rose of Versailles- FT Island Spring days pass- Jo Yu-ri Spring Snow- 10cm Ask Out- Jung Seunghwan In Our Lives- Lee Mu-jin So Sick- Annyeong Eternity- DK (DECEMBER) All Our Days- Kim Feel Our Days- Baek-A Such a Day Female Ver.- Oh Naye ETERNITY reprise- Hee Sang-byun Heavenly fate- Lee Chang-sub

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- GROUP:

RIIZE BTS BABYMONSTER TXT UNIS ZEROBASEONE Kep1er BOYNEXTDOOR TWS SEVENTEEN NCT WISH ATEEZ tripleS Stray Kids IVE ENHYPEN ONE PACT (G)I-DLE GOT7 NewJeans THE BOYZ DAY6 LE SSERAFIM MEOVV BSS BTOB xikers ILLIT aespa NMIXX NCT 127 NCT DREAM izna ECLIPSE ITZY JxW QWER KISS OF LIFE TREASURE TWICE PLAVE P1Harmony FIFTY FIFTY

The 2025 Seoul Music Awards K-POP WORLD CHOICE- Solo:

Lee Chan-won Young Tak Jungkook (BTS) Jimin (BTS) G-Dragon (BIGBANG) IU Doyoung (NCT 127) Kang Daniel Baekhyun (EXO) RM (BTS) Jennie (BLACKPINK) Jin (BTS) Wendy (Red Velvet) D.O. (EXO) Rose (BLACKPINK) Nayeon (TWICE) Minnie (G)I-DLE) Park Ji-hyeon BIBI Yuqi (G)I-DLE) Lee Mu-jin Lee Young-ji Lee Chang-sub (BTOB) Lim Young-woong Jeong Dong-won Jisoo (BLACKPINK) ZICO (Block B) Crush Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) Hwang Garam

The Rising Star category began its voting on February 24. It has also gained attention. It first featured 60 contenders, and then only 30 advanced to the second round. Now, the final 10 have been chosen to compete for the award.

