Stephen Nedoroscik receives special award for his performances on Dancing With the Stars with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik recently received a special award for his performances on the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The double Olympic medalist was awarded the Critics Choice Real TV Award for the Male Star of the Year.

Nedoroscik couldn't hold his excitement as he shared about this achievement on his Instagram profile. Nedoroscik captioned the post as,

"Look what came in the mail today!"

Screengrab of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram profile [Image Source : Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram]

Stephen's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold had previously expressed her joy when he was nominated for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. She sent her one-word reaction as she posted on her Instagram story,

“Absolutely @stephen_nedoroscik 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Stephen Nedoroscik had teamed up with Rylee Arnold for the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars. The dancing duo impressed everyone with their skills as they cruised to the grand finale. However, despite their best efforts, they were voted out by the virtue of audience vote, and ultimately finished fourth.

Nedoroscik later joined the DWTS Live Tour alongside Arnold in early 2025, as the co-host of the tour. The tour wrapped up on April 19 at Rosemont in Illinois

Stephen Nedoroscik shares his reaction on fan crediting him for 'single handedly' reviving interest in men's gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to fan appreciating him for reviving interest in men's gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik recently reacted to a fan appreciating him for 'single handedly' reviving interest in the men's gymnastics. This happened when the 26-year-old gymnast had shared an Instagram video about his pommel horse skills.

One fan reacted to the same as they commented,

"Stephen, you have single-handedly expanded the interest in men’s gymnastics and have a whole lot of new fans!"

Nedoroscik replied by writing,

"that’s so sweet!! I can’t wait for my comeback"

Nedoroscik had also shared his thoughts about competing last in the men's team event for the USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In the conversation on 'The Squeeze' podcast, the double Olympic medalist remarked,

"Just being in that spot where I was the last guy on my team to compete, it was just like you know, it is an honor to be in that spot but it also carries an absurd amount of weight because you know theoratically, there's a possibility out there where I let get that pressure get to me you know, I didn't lock in as well and I got shook, that's the team medal on me if I mess that up so very scary circumstances." [19:08 onwards]

Stephen Nedoroscik participated in just one event during the men's team all-around: the men's pommel horse event. However, his performance was more than enough to help the USA secure its first Olympic medal in this event after more than a decade.

