Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to fan crediting him for 'single-handedly' expanding interest in men's gymnastics

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a 'sweet' message in response to a fan's remark on the former's contribution towards men's gymnastics. This came just after the gymnast's DWTS Live Tour show at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

Nedoroscik, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, addressed the issues regarding the decline of men's gymnastics through his platform. He has also brought his skills to a worldwide platform such as the DWTS.

Amid his DWTS Live Tour duties, Nedoroscik shared a video on his Instagram handle, featuring the gymnast's impressive pommel horse skills.

One of the fans reacted to this video and heaped praises on Nedoroscik for bringing interest in the men's gymnastics circuit. The fan commented:

"Stephen, you have single-handedly expanded the interest in men’s gymnastics and have a whole lot of new fans!"

Replying to this, Nedoroscik stated:

"that’s so sweet!! I can’t wait for my comeback"

Screenshot of the conversation between the fan and Nedoroscik (Image via: Nedoroscik's Instagram@stephen_nedoroscik)

Stephen Nedoroscik's next stop as part of the DWTS Live Tour is at the Pechanga Resort and Casino, Temecula, and will follow it up with shows in Phoenix and Santa Barbara on April 2 and 3, respectively.

Stephen Nedoroscik shared his thoughts on being the last member to compete for Team USA during the team event of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nedoroscik, after winning the pommel horse bronze medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on the pressure he underwent as the last member of Team USA to compete during the team event finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics. In an interview last year, Nedoroscik stated that even though being the last member was a great honor for him, it also brought a lot of pressure on him.

Additionally, he also mentioned that there was a high possibility that he would crumble under pressure, which could have cost his side the team medal in the quadrennial games. He said via The Squeeze (19:08 onwards):

"Just being in that spot where I was the last guy on my team to compete, it was just like you know, it is an honor to be in that spot but it also carries an absurd amount of weight because you know theoratically, there's a possibility out there where I let get that pressure get to me you know, I didn't lock in as well and I got shook, that's the team medal on me if I mess that up so very scary circumstances."

Stephen Nedoroscik's pommel horse routine during the team performance saw him add 14.866 to the team score, giving the USA a bronze medal finish in Paris.

