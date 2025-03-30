Stephen Nedoroscik drops two-word reaction as USA Gymnastics team gets nominated for prestigious honor after Olympic success

USA Gymnastics was recently nominated for a prestigious award after their Olympic success. Reacting to the news, Stephen Nedoroscik was quick to make his feelings known.

Ad

At the Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik and the US men's gymnastics team, consisting of Brody Malone, Fredrick Richard, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong, made history when they won the bronze medal, a first for the country in 16 years. After the team event, Nedoroscik also went on to win an individual bronze on the pommel horse.

On the other end, the US women's gymnastics squad was incredible at the Paris Olympics as well. The quintet of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hesly Rivera claimed gold in the team event. Meanwhile, Biles won three individual medals, Lee won two, and Carey clinched bronze on the vault.

Ad

Trending

For their Olympic success, the USA Gymnastics Team had been nominated for the SBJ Sports Team of the Year award. Reacting to this news, Stephen Nedoroscik penned a quick note on his Instagram story, writing,

“LETS GOOO!!”

Via @stephen_nedoroscik on Instagram

The other finalists for the SBJ Sports Team of the Year award include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Florida Panthers, Indiana Fever, Inter Miami CF, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Washington Commanders.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on his Paris Olympics success

Nedoroscik at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

For Stephen Nedoroscik, the Paris Olympics marked his debut outing at the Games, and he delivered a fantastic performance. During the team event, the American competed solely on the pommel horse but played a crucial role in the team's medal finish.

Ad

Reflecting on his Olympic campaign after the Games, he wrote on Instagram,

“My Olympic Games is complete and what a journey it's been. We came here on a mission to put USA Men's Gymnastics back on the map and with the first team medal in 16 years I think we've accomplished just that. My goal was to be the best for my team and I found myself lucky enough to perform in the Pommel Horse final.’

Ad

‘Without a doubt the most stacked Pommel Horse final in history, and I managed to grab a piece of the podium placing third Games. at my first Olympic. Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me, I couldn't have done it without any of you. Onto the next chapter... #2028,” he added.

After the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik went on to compete on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, where he finished fourth in the finals alongside partner Rylee Arnold. The gymnast is now performing on the DWTS Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback