Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known for girlfriend Tess McCracken on Valentine's day with a heartfelt note

Stephen Nedoroscik is one of the most successful men's gymnasts going around, having won a World Championships gold and two Olympic medals. Recently, the American penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, on Valentine's day.

Nedoroscik first gained popularity in 2021, when he won gold on the pommel horse at the US National Championships and World Championships. In 2024, the 26-year-old skyrocketed to fame after he won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Since then, the gymnast has gone on to compete in season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, and has become a popular figure even outside of his sport.

On Friday, February 14, Nedoroscik celebrated Valentine's day with his longtime girlfriend Tess McCracken. Taking to his Instagram story, the American shared a picture of him and McCracken on a beach and wrote,

“Happy Valentine's to the best @tess.mccracken. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Via Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram

Stephen Nedoroscik recalls his first impression of his girlfriend

In Picture: McCracken and Nedoroscik at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCracken have been together for over eight years now. The duo met when they were freshmen at Penn State University, where they both competed on the gymnastics team.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Nedoroscik recalled his first impression of McCracken, saying,

“Me and my girlfriend have been dating for eight years now. Literally (since) the freshman in summer at Penn State. We got there and (I) met her like the first day, and I was like ‘this girl seems cool’, she's a little weird like me. So we kind of clicked. The first thing we did (when we met) was like cracked backs and went ‘listen to that one’, literally the first thing.”

He went on to add that the two of them qickly became friends after bonding over an ADHD test, and started dating within ‘a week' of meeting each other.

“We were going through this test that was like ADHD symptoms, and I chuckled, and I go ‘I'm literally doing that (shaking my leg) right now’. And she goes ‘you doing the ADHD one, I'm shaking my leg right now too’. So immediately (we formed) a friendship and we just continued talking and within like a week we were basically dating.”

A former gymnast herself, Tess McCracken was present in the stands during the 2024 Paris Olympics to cheer for Stephen Nedoroscik. Since the Games, the couple have made multiple public appearances together, including an outing at the ‘Wicked’ premiere.

