Stephen Nedoroscik drops 3-word reaction as he receives special Valentine's surprise from girlfriend Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik is one of the most well-known faces of men's gymnastics in America. Recently, the two-time Olympic medalist received a special Valentine's surprise from his longtime girlfriend Tess McCraken, and he was quick to show his appreciation for the same.

Nedoroscik first rose to fame during the Paris Olympics, where he helped the USA clinch a historic bronze medal in the team event before winning an individual bronze on the pommel horse. After the Games, the gymnast’s popularity skyrocketed as he starred in season 33 of Dancing With The Stars.

Currently, Stephen Nedoroscik is busy with the DWTS Tour. While on tour, the 26-year-old received a box of heart-shaped doughnuts from his girlfriend Tess McCracken for a special Valentine's surprise. Reacting to the gift, Nedoroscik posted a snap of the doughnuts on his Instagram story and wrote:

“Aww ❤️ @tess.mccracken. The best.”

Via Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram (@stephen_nedoroscik/IG)

Stephen Nedoroscik recalls his first meeting with his girlfriend Tess McCracken

McCraken and Nedoroscik at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCraken have been together for over eight years now. The duo first met in 2016 and quickly hit it off.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Nedoroscik revealed that he first met McCraken when the two took an ADHD test together.

“We like did ADHD tests (together). And I'm literally sitting there shaking my leg and I'm like ‘I'm doing that right now’ as I'm clicking through (the questions), and she laughed and goes ‘I just saw that question too and I'm shaking my leg as well’. So like we immediately bonded (over that),” he said.

Both Nedoroscik and McCraken were gymnasts for Penn State University. While the former continued to compete on the elite level after the NCAA, McCraken called time on her sporting career in 2020. However, in the same interview, Nedoroscik revealed that despite stepping away from gymnastics, his girlfriend is his biggest cheerleader.

“I mean this (Paris Olympics) was the dream. Moving down to Florida to train at Evo, you know, this was all part of the game plan, like this is what we're going to do. She's just been part of my journey, she's been a very important part. She's been my biggest cheerleader the whole time and to finally make it to that Olympic stage and have her come out with me and have her cheer me on, it just meant the world,” he added.

After the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik has yet to return to the gym competitively, and fans will be excitedly awaiting his comeback.

