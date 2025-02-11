Stephen Nedoroscik shares a glimpse of early Valentine dinner with girlfriend Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik shared a sneak peek of an early Valentine dinner with his long-time girlfriend Tess McCracken. The couple have been dating each other since 2017.

Nedoroscik had an eventful 2024, considering his successful performance at the Paris Olympics. He played a significant role in helping his team win a bronze medal in the team all-around event by earning the highest score of 14.866 points. He also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event. Nedoroscik's participation in the Dancing With the Stars Show was another achievement that brought him into the limelight.

Similarly, the start of his 2025 year has also been notable, with him being a co-host at the DWTS tour, which started on January 7 and will be executed in almost 68 cities. During this tour, he received a massive welcome from his alma mater, Penn State University.

Amid this busy schedule, the gymnast recently shared an update on spending quality time with his girlfriend Tess McCracken. He uploaded a glimpse of having an early Valentine's dinner on Instagram, reposting McCracken's story, which carried his picture of eating dinner at a restaurant called Shaw's Crab House. The caption read:

"Early Valentine's Day dinner❤️ "

Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/IG)

McCracken has supported Nedoroscik in his Paris Olympics campaign, DWTS journey, and now the show's tour. Similarly, the gymnast never shies away from showcasing his love for her, be it on podcasts or writing cute notes on social media.

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a heartfelt birthday post for her on his Instagram handle, sharing a bunch of adorable pictures of them and penning a note in the post's caption that read:

"Happy golden birthday to the most amazing, beautiful, and caring girl I know ❤️. You’ve been unbelievable this year, from dealing with my competition stress to being the world loudest cheerleader, I couldn’t have done any of it without you."

Here is the full note:

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his relationship with Tess McCracken after going to DWTS

American gymnast, Stephen Nedoroscik, and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken - Source/; Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik appeared on the Shawn & Andrew Podcasts in November last year and opened up about how his relationship with Tess McCracken was unaffected despite the limelight he received in DWTS. He revealed that she was supportive of him, and nothing changed as they brought their normal life to LA. About his busy schedule not affecting his relationship, the gymnast said:

"She was able to fly out and live with me in LA for this amazing experience. We were also able to bring our kitty... We pretty much just took our normal life and brought it to LA and although I might be busy for 6 hours, 10 hours a day, whatever happens like we are still us and we still have our relationship, we make everything work."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken met each other during their freshman year at Penn State University in 2017. They were part of the men's and women's college gymnastics teams and interacted with each other for the first time at the orientation. They started their relationship a week later after their meeting.

