"We're still us" - Stephen Nedoroscik claims relationship with girlfriend Tess McCracken unaffected by DWTS limelight

Stephen Nedoroscik has claimed that his ongoing stint in Dancing With the Stars hasn't affected his relationship with his girlfriend Tess McCracken. The couple have been living together in Los Angeles during the shoot.

Nedorscik and McCracken met during their freshman year at the University of Penn State in 2017 as part of the men's and women's gymnastics teams of the college. The couple interacted during the athlete orientation ceremony before starting the relationship a week later.

Following his rise to fame at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik received an offer for Dancing with the Stars and was paired with professional ballroom dancer Rylee Arnold. While the Olympic medalist has been under immense spotlight in the last couple of months, it hasn't affected his long-time relationship with McCracken.

Trending

Speaking with Shawn Miller and Andrew East in an interview on the Shawn & Andrew Podcasts, the two-time Olympic medalist said:

"She was able to fly out and live with me in LA for this amazing experience. We were also able to bring our kitty... We pretty much just took our normal life and brought it to LA and although I might be busy for 6 hours, 10 hours a day, whatever happens like we are still us and we still have our relationship, we make everything work," Stephen Nedoroscik said [21:01 onwards]

Nedoroscik and Arnold have been impressive on the show so far, with the pair advancing to the semifinals as well. He recently took out McCracken on a double date with Arnold and her boyfriend Walker Lyons.

"I love it" - Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken on online memes about the gymnast

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik was trending across social media platforms following his medal-winning performance under immense pressure at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast delivered a breathtaking pommel horse in the men's team finals, ensuring the USA won its first team medal since 2008.

Nedorpscik became the face of memes online following the finals with the gymnast being likened to Tom Holland and Spider-Man and his girlfriend Tess McCracken was loving it.

“It used to be Tom Holland and Spider-Man. Now we’ve upgraded to Superman. I love it. I think it’s so funny, especially with the glasses and the curly dark hair. I absolutely see it," she said on the Today show.

The former Penn State gymnast also revealed that Nedoroscik was a 'lot calmer' individual than her after the American appeared to be highly focused while waiting for his routine at the Paris Olympics.

"All I know is that he’s a lot calmer than I am. He is so in the zone,” she added.

Nedoroscik came away from the Paris Olympics with two bronze medals to his name. He was the only American male gymnast to win an individual medal at the Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback