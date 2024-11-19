"It's infectious"- Stephen Nedoroscik sheds light on dance partner Rylee Arnold's qualities for their string of success in DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik shared that his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold's infectious energy and positive mindset set her apart, besides dancing. The Olympian recently secured a spot in the semi-finals alongside four other celebrity contestants.

Nedoroscik, who came fresh off his bronze medal win in the team and pommel horse competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, joined the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars as the first celebrity participant. The gymnast was paired with Rylee Arnold, who was a part of the 32nd season and secured the runners-up spot in the 2018 Dancing With the Stars Junior.

Through their days together as one of the most promising dancing pairs, Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold built a strong friendship. In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, the 25-year-old talked about how Arnold's positive mindset and infectious energy simplify working with her in DWTS.

Trending

"One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera. She's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other."

On the 500th episode of DWTS, the dancing duo paid tribute to Mark Ballas and Charlie d'Amelio, the winners of Season 31, and danced a Viennese waltz to 'Glimpse of Us' by Joji.

In an Instagram post, the pommel horse medalist lauded Arnold for her efforts, writing:

"The 500th episode was an unforgettable night!! Rylee and I put in so much work into this dance and to hear how much it touched people means everything to me. All the credit goes to Rylee, she really is the best. I'm so grateful to have such an amazing dance partner by my side."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold etched their names on the final five alongside Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Chandley Kinner, and Ilona Maher.

Stephen Nedoroscik after his semi-final qualification - "I'm just living the dreams"

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - (Source: Getty)

Arnold took to her Instagram story to react to their monumental semi-finals achievement, only one step away from advancing to the finals.

"You guys, we made it to the semifinals. We're so happy. Stephen, how does it feel?" noted Arnold.

In response, Stephen Nedoroscik said:

"I'm just living the dreams. It's amazing, I can't believe I made it to the semifinals, and fingers crossed, to the finals."

To this, the professional dancer added:

"We're really gonna work hard. We have two full dances this week... Stephen's got it. He's working so hard already and we're so excited for you guys to see it. We're going to do everything we can to secure a spot in the finals."

The dancing duo amassed 29 out of 30 for their Viennese performance and 25 out of 30 in the instant dance round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback