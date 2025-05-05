Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold drops 1-word reaction as the American gets nominated for major honor 

Stephen Nedoroscik was recently nominated for the 2025 Critics Choice Real TV Awards 'Male Star of The Year'. Reacting to the news, his DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, was quick to extend her congratulations to the gymnast.

Nedoroscik first became a popular household name in the USA during the Paris Olympics. At the Games, he found fame after leading the nation to a bronze in the team event, and winning an individual medal in the pommel horse event.

After wrapping up his campaign at the Olympics, Nedoroscik signed with season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, where he was partnered with Rylee Arnold. The duo quickly formed a close bond and their dynamic was a hit with fans. Recently, Arnold proved the two are still close. Congratulating Stephen Nedoroscik for his Critics Choice Award nomination, she wrote on her Instagram story,

“Absolutely @stephen_nedoroscik 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Via @ryleearnold1 on Instagram

In their campaign on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, Nedoroscik and Arnold made it all the way to the finals, where they registered a perfect score in their last performance to finish fourth.

Stephen Nedoroscik thanks Rylee Arnold at the end of DWTS Tour

Nedoroscik and Arnold on Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! - Nashville, TN (Image Source: Getty)

After season 33 of Dancing With The Stars concluded, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold kept their partnership alive on the DWTS Tour. The gymnast was a co-host on the tour, while Arnold joined the cast as a dancer.

When the DWTS tour wrapped up, Nedoroscik expressed his gratefulness at having been part of the show, writing on Instagram,

“I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable.”

He went on to thank Arnold for being a great friend throughout their journey, writing,

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I joined tour because I wasn't ready for our dance journey to be done yet. Unfortunately the universe decided our dance journey was done a little earlier than I expected, and we never got a real last dance together. I'm so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together.”

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have formed a close bond outside of dancing as well, and once even went on a double date with each other's significant others.

