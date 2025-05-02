Stephen Nedoroscik unlocks major achievement outside of gymnastics

As he takes a break from the pommel horse, Stephen Nedoroscik recently showcased his talents outside of the gymnastics world. The Olympic medalist proved he has quite the knack for chess as well, as he made it to the semifinals of PogChamps 6.

PogChamps is a popular online chess series for amateur players. The competition primarily features famous personalities, most of whom happen to be Twitch streams. However, Nedoroscik, who rose to fame after his fantastic performances at the Paris Olympics, has participated in the most recent edition of the event.

In his appearance in PogChamps 6, Stephen Nedoroscik showed off his chess skills as he qualified to the semifinals after taking down fellow competitor Inoxtag in the quarterfinals. Celebrating his achievement, the gymnast shared the results on his Instagram story and wrote,

“WE QUALIFIED TO THE SEMIFINALS. Gg’s to @inoxtag!! Literally sweating after that one.”

Up next, Nedoroscik will be facing off against Eberechi Eze. Eze is a professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or left winger for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. In 2024, the 26-year-old was part of the English team that won silver at the UEFA European Championship.

Fans excited to watch Nedoroscik face off against Eze on PogChamps 6 can catch a live stream of their match on YouTube on the Chess.com channel.

Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend Tess McCracken details his chess obsession

McCracken and Nedoroscik at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik excels as a gymnast and he brings the same focus and dedication that help him ace the pommel horse to his other hobbies. In an interview with Today.com, the American’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken, revealed that he spends a lot of his time perfecting his chess game, saying,

“He is very, very into chess and watches a lot of chess videos and does a lot of chess strategy. He’s into both chess and plays a lot of Rocket League, and he’s ranked pretty well in those. That’s how he spends a lot of his time.”

She went on to add that the couple also spend time together playing New York Times Games. Revealing their two favorites, she said,

“We play the Connections and do Wordle together. His greatest accomplishment is that he guessed the word ‘queue’ on the second guess and got it.”

Outside of gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik is also an avid fan of solving the Rubik’s cube. The American is also an experienced dancer, having appeared on season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, where he made it to the finals.

