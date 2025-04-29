Stephen Nedoroscik drops 4-word reaction to unexpected encounter with Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shared his reaction to meeting a fellow Dancing With The Stars member in Alan Bersten. Bersten is a professional dancer and partnered with Olympian and rugby union player Ilona Maher on the 33rd season of the show, where they finished as runner-up. Nedoroscik and Bersten performed together on the show's live tour which concluded earlier this month.

Stephen Nedoroscik competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event. The event is his speciality, having competed on the international stage multiple times in it, and he is a four-time U.S. pommel horse champion. Born in 1998, Nedoroscik made his breakthrough when he became the first American gymnast to win a gold medal in pommel horse at the World Championships.

Nedoroscik shared an image on Instagram of him alongside Bersten, captioning the image:

"Look who I found!!!"

Still taken from Nedoroscik's Instagram (Source: @stephen_nedoroscik/Instagram)

Stephen Nedoroscik also competed on the 33rd season of Dancing With The Stars alongside Rylee Arnold, where they ultimately finished in fourth place in the season finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik discusses his relaxed demeanor at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Nedoroscik won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik recently discussed his relaxed demeanor at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast performed impressively in the Men's Pommel Horse event, where he won a bronze medal. He also won a bronze medal for Team USA.

Nedoroscik discussed how he was able to remain so calm while performing in an interview with Vogue, where he said:

"First off, I’ve been a specialist for eight years, and I’ve had so many different approaches to competitions. It’s all trial and error, but I like to say that dealing with your nerves is a muscle you have to exercise. Especially this year, with how much I’ve competed, I feel I’ve been put into an environment in which I’ve been nervous so many times that I finally found that zen state that I can reach."

He added:

"When I’m sitting there before doing my horse routine, I’m zoning everything out, and in my head, all I’m focusing on is controlling my breathing, getting my heart rate down and visualizing my routine."

Stephen Nedoroscik went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics and gained a massive social media following for his bespectacled look.

