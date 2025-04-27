Stephen Nedoroscik drops 1-word reaction to spending fun moments with girlfriend & DWTS Tour member, days after show ended

Stephen Nedoroscik recently completed his journey as co-host of the Dancing with the Stars tour. Nedoroscik was partnered up with Rylee Arnold in season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, and they continued their partnership on the tour.

Ad

Nedoroscik gained popularity with the pommel horse routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics as he won two bronze medals. The gymnast, in a heroic moment, took off his glasses and went on to do his iconic pommel horse routine to anchor the US men's national gymnastics team to a bronze medal at the Olympics.

In a recent Instagram story, Nedoroscik was reunited with fellow Dancing with the Stars participant Ezra Sosa, who was paired with Anna Delvey in season 33. Nedoroscik, his girlfriend Tess McCraken, and Sosa were pictured together in Florida. Nedoroscik shared a one-word reaction, as he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"GAAAAANG"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story (@stephen_nedoroscik/ig)

Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold finished fourth in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik on achieving side quest and thanking Rylee Arnold ahead of the DWTS tour end

Stephen Nedoroscik also shared an Instagram post from Colombus, Ohio and shared his pride at completing a 15-second one-arm handstand. The Olympic bronze medalist wrote that he had been practicing the pose for more than two months.

"15 second one arm handstand!! A 10 second one arm handstand has been a side goal of mine since 2021 when I was in a cast. The first tour stop I started to practice them was in Columbus on Feb 7th, and I set a new record today here in Columbus. Such a cool full circle moment as we enter the “bonus round” and woah has time flown."

Ad

Ad

Reflecting on his time at the Dancing with the Stars tour, Stephen Nedoroscik was grateful for his dance partner and friend Rylee Arnold. Unfortunately, Rylee had to cut short her journey on the Dancing with the Stars live tour after an ankle injury she sustained in the middle of her performance in the Salt Lake City, Utah show.

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well. I’m so grateful for you, and I hope we get the chance to have a real last dance together."

With the DWTS live tour now in the books, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nedoroscik.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More