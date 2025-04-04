Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold reacts to Olympian's fun times with DWTS Live Tour guests Ilona Maher & Chandler Kinney

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared her reaction to an Instagram post featuring a video of the Olympian having a fun time with Ilona Maher and Chandler Kinney. The American artistic gymnast is all about solving the Rubik’s cube, adjusting his glasses and winning bronze at the Olympics.

After a successful Olympic campaign, Nedoroscik is now performing on the Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) tour. In a recent video posted on dancer Ezra Sosa’s Instagram, Nedoroscik was seen vibing it out with the tour guests Ilona Maher, American rugby star, and actor Chandler Kinney.

In a video shared by Sosa on Thursday, Nedoroscik, Kinney, Maher and Sosa were seen having fun together. Missing in on the fun was Rylee, who reacted to the video that she was crying and laughing at the same time while watching it. Her five-word reaction to the video was:

"I’m crying laughing at this."

Rylee Arnold was missing out on the fun due to her injury she suffered mid-show in Salt Lake City, Utah. She updated on her Instagram that she will be taking a break from the Dancing with the Stars tour for now. She revealed that her ankle is sprained and fortunately not broken, so she will be taking a break for now.

The 28-year-old Maher was also one of the podium finishers with Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. Kinney and Maher are joining the tour as guests and will be part of it for the California show.

Stephen Nedoroscik's Clark Kent moment and the dying sport of Gymnastics

In Paris, Nedoroscik took off his glasses in the most heroic manner and stepped onto the pommel horse, and the rest became Olympic history. Heroically, Stephen Nedoroscik ended the 16-year medal drought for the USA Men’s Gymnastics Team. And just days later, he made his way to the Olympic podium again, winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. But it was solving the Rubik's cube under 10 seconds that was helping set this good omen in the games.

In an interview with CBS News, post-Olympic bronze finish, Stephen Nedoroscik talked about the dying sport (men's gymnastics) as he said:

"Men's gymnastics has been a slowly dying sport in our country ever since the 80s. Specially with the covid, we lost a couple of very important NCAA programs and I really hope that this moment sort of changes that path for men's gymnastics. Specially, because I've been seeing people reach out to me and say "I think that competition made me a gymnastics fan"

Stephen Nedoroscik's impact has brought that audience back into the sport. Nedoroscik was one of the most hyped athletes from last year's Paris Olympics.

