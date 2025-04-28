Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold drops 5-word message on bonding with sister's children

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold shared a heartwarming video of her bonding with her sister Mindy's children. Arnold and Nedoroscik have performed together on the show's 33rd season, where they ended up as semi-finalists. They also performed together on the show's live tour earlier this year.

Stephen Nedoroscik is an Olympic gymnast and specializes in the pommel horse event. He has two Olympic bronze medals to his name, and went viral at the Paris Olympics for his bespectacled look, with many fans comparing him to the fictional character Clark Kent. Nedoroscik first made his breakthrough in collegiate gymnastics, where he won two national titles while representing Penn State University.

Arnold took to Instagram to share a story of her swimming alongside her sister's children, where she wrote:

"Auntie duties coming in clutch ❤️❤️,"

Still taken from Arnold's Instagram (Source: @ryleearnold1/Instagram)

Rylee Arnold has three other siblings, namely Lindsay, Jensen, and Brynley Arnold. They were all raised together in Utah, and are now all trained ballroom dancers.

Stephen Nedoroscik praises Rylee Arnold, thanks her for being the 'best dance partner'

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik had a few kind words for his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold following the DWTS finale back in November 2024. Nedoroscik and Arnold competed together on the show multiple times.

In a post on Instagram, Nedoroscik praised Arnold and wrote:

"I’m a Pommel Horse specialist. I had never danced, performed with emotion, or had to be delicate. Rylee, I feel so lucky to have had you by my side. Your positivity, kindness, and determination made every second of this experience worthwhile. Looking back on our first rehearsals, when I was timid, to now ending the show with a perfect score, it is unbelievable what you have taught me. Thank you for not only being the best dance partner, but also an indispensable friend 🫶🏻."

"Cheers to all the kick ball pains, quahs, “just kidding”s, car rides, and burps 🥂🪩🕺🏻#ArnoldPommel," he added.

Nedoroscik mentioned in an earlier interview that he took the opportunity to compete on Dancing With The Stars because he wanted to explore a new venture, and wanted to show people that a newcomer can quickly pick up dancing even if they haven't done it before.

Before making his Olympic debut, Stephen Nedoroscik represented the nation on multiple occasions, including the 2019 U.S. Championships, where he won a silver medal in the pommel horse event.

