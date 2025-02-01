Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to fan suggesting the 26-year-old could defeat Olympian Raygun in breaking

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently reacted to a fan claiming that he can do perform better as a breakdancer than fellow Olympian Rachel Gunn aka Raygun. This comes amid the DWTS Live Tour's stop in Canada, where Nedoroscik and his team will perform in Kitchener and Rama.

Raygun competed in the debut breaking event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she couldn't fetch a single point, leading to her elimination in the first round of the competition. She experienced heavy trolling and criticism on her social media handles afterwards. Owing to this, she also announced her retirement from the discipline in November.

Recently, Stephen Nedoroscik faced an out-of-the-box comparison to Gunn for his breakdance video that he shared on his Instagram handle.

One of his fans commented on the post and wrote:

"I feel like you'd do better than Raygun lol"

Nedoroscik replied to the comment stating:

"lmaooooo"

Screenshot of Nedoroscik's comment to a fan on his breakdance post (Image via: Nedoroscik's Instagram)

Stephen Nedoroscik showcased his dancing skills last year as he finished fourth in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik shared story about debacle at the 2022 World Championships

Stephen Nedorosci competing for the United States in the pommel horse exercises event (Image via: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his comeback after a disappointing campaign at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships.

In a recent interview, Nedoroscik shared that several critics were against the idea of taking him in the 2022 World team as he does only the pommel horse event. Additionally, he also mentioned that he became more focused on making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics after this performance. He said (via Shawn and Andrew podcasts, 6:35 onwards):

"I made it to the World Championships, I won the first gold medal on pommel horse for USA (in 2021) and the next year I made a world team as a specialist. People were very turned away from that idea of having someone on a team that only does one event and it didn't go well when I was at that world team."

He further added:

"I had a bad competition so then everyone was like, okay so he's not definitely making it to the Olympics and from that time, I was like, dude it's time to lock in."

Stephen Nedoroscik participated in two apparatuses, the team event and the pommel horse event and finished fifth in both these events.

